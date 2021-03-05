Broadway-Bound Emma Pittman Joins SCENES FROM THE STATEN ISLAND FERRY

Good isn't it? Grand isn't it? Great isn't it? These song lyrics from the musical Chicago epitomize one performer's journey to Broadway. Emma Pittman, an actress and graduate of Wagner College on Staten Island is the winner of Chicago on Broadway's The Search for Roxie Hart.

Curtailed by the pandemic, she is expected to make her Broadway debut at the Ambassador Theatre sometime in 2021. A theatre graduate, teaching artist, and performer based in New York City, Emma currently is appearing in Sundog Theatre's virtual presentation of Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry.

Previous notable acting roles include Lola in Damn Yankees, Brooke in Legally Blonde (Singapore tour), Judy in A Chorus Line, and many more. In addition to Emma's triple-threat talents, she has choreographed and directed. Proficient in many dance forms, Emma's experience expands to acting and voice with talented teachers at Wagner College such as Broadway actors Michele Pawk, Theresa McCarthy, and Brian Sgambati, as well as award-winning cabaret artist and actress Amy Williams.

"I'm so grateful to be a part of Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2021" states Ms. Pittman. "Although it may look different, I can attest that the work we did and the moments we created were really special. As we are starting to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, this project is something I hold near to my heart. It's not every day we (artists) have the chance to create, play, and explore. This scene brought so much joy to my life, and I hope it does for others as well." Emma will act as the "Spirit of Life-before COVID" in the play That's The Spirit! written by Carole Kass and directed by Hadly Patterson alongside actresses Sabrina Kalman and Lee Tennenbaum.



Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry is Sundog Theatre's annual presentation of six new, one-act plays about our favorite boats - the Staten Island Ferries. Every year, writers are asked to incorporate a common theme in their submissions. This year, playwrights from throughout the US submitted scripts that illustrate current Covid-19 realities, telling stories through either a humorous or dramatic light. A group of four readers chose six of them for a financial award and remote production. Due to Covid-19, Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2021 will be presented virtually beginning March 20 at 7PM EST and ending April 3, 2021. To get tickets and register to view the show go to, SundogTheatre.org/Scenes2021. After registering, audience members will receive an email opening day with a link to watch the plays.

This year, Sundog is asking for donations instead of charging a standard admission price of $20. Donations help pay for the show, talent, and help support the theatre. For more information, visit www.SundogTheatre.org/scenes2021.