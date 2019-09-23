Boundless Theatre to Present the New York Premiere of MIGDALIA CRUZ'S FUR

Boundless Theatre Company will present the New York Premiere of Fur by Migdalia Cruz, directed by Elena Araoz as part of the Next Door at NYTW Series. Fur begins November 2 and will run through November 24, celebrating its opening night on November 8 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by visiting nytw.org/show/fur.

In the midst of a post-apocalyptic sandstorm, Citrona, a young woman whose body is covered in fur, is purchased, caged and fetishized by a pet shop owner named Michael. When he hires beautiful Nena to hunt for Citrona's food, an absurd and captivating love triangle ensnares all three characters. Intense, primal and delightfully bizarre, Migdalia Cruz's Fur exposes the beating heart of impulsive, unconventional desire.

Cast includes Danny Bolero (Broadway: In the Heights), Ashley Marie Ortiz (NY: Bam's Nervous System. Film: Cheer Up Charlie) and Monica Steuer (Regional: Sweat. TV: "Law & Order: SVU"). Creative team includes costume design by Sarita Fellows, scenic design by Regina García, lighting design by María-Cristina Fusté, sound design and original music by Nathan Leigh, properties design and special effects by Gregorio Barreto, and Violence/Intimacy Choreography by UnkleDaves Fight House. Miguel Rosa-López is the stage manager and Amy Palen is the Associate Producer.





