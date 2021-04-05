Boundless Theatre Company Selects Designers To Participate In Boundless Exposed Workshop 2021

Boundless Theatre Company has announced their participants in this year's Boundless Exposed program! Boundless Exposed is a workshop and mentoring opportunity for early-career theatre designers of color. During this seven-week program, participating designers will have the opportunity to work alongside experienced mentors in shaping an original installation-style design.

For this program, Boundless seeks early-career theatre designers of color interested in an intensive collaboration with peers and professional mentors. After receiving many applications, Boundless has selected costume designer Imari Pyles, lighting designer Iris Zacarias, and scenic designer Ambar Colón-Fargas as participants in this year's program. Actor/director Pablo Andrade will also take part as an apprentice participant. Program mentors will include lighting designer María-Cristina Fusté, scenic designer Regina García, costume designer Sarita Fellows, and playwright Mariana Carreño.

Boundless Exposed will culminate in a public presentation on May 28th. The presentation will take place in-person with a limited audience, and will also be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, please visit www.boundlesstheatre.org.

Boundless Theatre Company was founded in 2003 by María-Cristina Fusté and Ailien Ventura. This designer-led company seeks to investigate, push and redefine the boundaries of theatrical storytelling by collaborating with multicultural artists from different parts of the world. Spearheaded by women and theatre-makers of color, Boundless is committed to creating inquisitive and socially relevant theatre. A member of ART New York / Alliance of Resident Theatres, Boundless operates simultaneously in New York and Puerto Rico. Recent projects include NYC productions of Migdalia Cruz's Fur and María Irene Fornés' The Conduct of Life.