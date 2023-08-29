Boomerang Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of THE GREAT DIVIDE

A comedic exploration of what it means to be loved, to be left behind, only to discover what it means to survive.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

BOOMERANG THEATRE COMPANY has announced the world premiere production of Amy Crossman's THE GREAT DIVIDE, directed by Scott Ebersold.

THE GREAT DIVIDE will play a three-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's HERE (145 6th Ave. Enter on Dominick, 1 block south of Spring). This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison. Performances begin Thursday, October 5 and continue through Sunday, October 22. Opening Night is Saturday, October 7 (7 p.m.).  Tickets are $30 and available at here.org/shows/the-great-divide/ .   

Everything is fine!  No, seriously, it is - it's super duper extra never been better everything's  – wait, do you think Eli's gonna kiss her tonight at midnight? Do you think he loves her back? Do you think he – no, no, no one's got a drinking problem, and the panic attacks are just, no, they're – it's fine, everything's fine!!  Right?  Right!  This comedic exploration delves into the complex territory of love, loss, and the resilience to choose life in the face of incalculable loss. 

In THE GREAT DIVIDE, our protagonist's inner conflict unravels with wit and charm, while addressing the profound themes of love, loss, and the path to healing. As the play unravels, the audience will be taken on a heartfelt and hilarious ride, celebrating the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity. The story emphasizes the importance of self-discovery and overcoming personal challenges, ultimately teaching us that even in the darkest moments, one can find hope and light.

Content Warning: Suicide

THE GREAT DIVIDE is a poignant exploration of love, loss, and the aftermath of suicide. The play delves into sensitive themes, including self-harm and emotional distress related to suicide. While the production handles these topics with care and respect, we understand that they can be distressing for some individuals. Our goal is to create a safe and inclusive environment for all attendees. Mental health is a priority, and we encourage anyone who may be affected by the themes in the play to seek support from mental health professionals or helplines. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

The production features scenic design by Ant Ma, costume design by Brynne Oster-Bainnson, and lighting design by Derek VanHeel. Jacob Subotnick is the sound designer and Michelle Elizabeth is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Tickets are $30 for Tickets & Information: visit here.org/shows/the-great-divide. Additionally, HERE offers a "10 for 10" program that makes ten tickets available to every performance for $10 on a first-come-first-served basis.




Recommended For You