Bebe Tabickman Brings SHOW UP, KIDS! to The Rat in DUMBO

Singer, actress, and improvisor Bebe Tabickman is the newest host who will take the reigns when the main attraction doesn't show up in the interactive family comedy "Show Up, Kids!"

This semi-improvised musical show for kids 3-10 years old puts a wildly comedic twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction doesn't show up, the host enlists the help of the kids (and their grownups) to control everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 45-minute laughfest.

The show is written by Peter Michael Marino and directed by Michole Biacosino, and plays at The Rat NYC in DUMBO (68-117 Jay Street, Brooklyn 11201). Performances are at 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays from May 10-May 31, following three months of sold out performances. Tickets are $15 (with a one-beverage/snack minimum) and are available now.

