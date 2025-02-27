Be Bold! Productions Reveals Week Three Winner of LUV 2025 Short Play Festival 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



West Village audiences enjoyed the third and final week of the 13th annual Players Theatre LUV 2025 Short Play Festival. Each weekend for three weeks in February, a new selection of 15-minute original short plays premiere to the delight of playgoers.

Last weekend's audience-selected winner was "Check Please", written by Carol Croland and directed by Meghan Duffy.

The play features Bess (Helene Galek), a mother whose daughter Risa (Sara Seeds) temporarily leaves her job and friends in Chicago to care for her mother in South Florida. They meet Risa's older brother Jay (Ben Sevilla) at a diner - waited on by Waitress Jessica DiSalvo - and Risa plans to convince him to let their mother move into his McMansion in Boca. Current and "ancient" sibling tensions erupt while they discuss who and how they will care for their mother in her fragile yet stubborn and lively state...

"Check Please" was joined by four other hilarious and sweet love-themed one-acts.

The Way the Cookie Crumbles, written by Kathryn Loggins and directed by Hunter Corbett takes place in Los Angeles, 1949, where Sally May (Kathryn Loggins), a classic femme fatale, visits the office of private investigator Freddie Lincoln (Christian Miranda), imploring him to solve the case of her missing husband Freddie May (Riley Fee). But lightning strikes when her husband barges in to the same office, claiming someone is out to kill him. What ensues is a bizarre therapy session involving love, jealousy, and...cookies.

Meet Cute, written by Brad Dickson and directed by Cecilia Bracey, introduces Jen (Lucy Turner) and Ty (Kip Hathaway), who have a meet cute at an unlikely place: a furniture store in the midst of an attempted mass shooting. Will they bond over this shared trauma, and will they survive?

Choices, written by Constance G.J. Wagner and directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina, follows mother Dierdre (Tara Spinelli) and her daughter Suzanna (Miranda Madrazo) as they confront each other with the unique choices they have made in life (such as Suzanna moving to New York City). After an emotional discussion, will the pair realize they need to see their relationship - and each other - in a new light?

Sugar Dust, written by Charles Rix and directed by Joseph Fusco, follows Martha (ARIANA JOHNS), a proper matriarch, and her flamboyant cousin "Sugar Dust"(Atom Fellows) who meet at a motel in Beeville, TX the morning of their Aunt Lily's 102nd Birthday-Valentine party. In discussing preparations for the party, they come to grips with unresolved family tension that may explode in the ritual "Guess Who?" family costume game. As they try on various costumes, personalities from the past come to life to help Martha and Sugar Dust understand how much they have always loved and supported each other.

The next festival, The Players Theatre NYC 2025 Short Play Festival, will run June 5 - 22, 2025 upstairs at The Players Theatre and is now accepting submissions until March 25. For more information, please visit www.ShortPlayNYC.com.

