Baryshnikov Arts Center Announces Spring 2020 Performances

Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC), celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2020, announces the spring season of dance, theater, and music presentations, opening February 13 and closing May 21. All tickets for BAC Presents performances are on sale now for $20-$25 at bacnyc.org or 866 811 4111.



The Spring 2020 season includes three U.S. Premieres of experimental theater works from international artists, all presented in BAC's Jerome Robbins Theater. First is the Chilean theater collective Bonobo, making its U.S. debut February 13-15 with Tú Amarás, a work that gives significance to the notion of The Other in contemporary society, developed during a 2017 BAC Residency. Next, BAC presents July from renowned Russian playwright and director Ivan Viripaev, a work regarded as one of the key texts of the Russian New Drama movement, performed as a solo by American actress Jordan Frye on February 28. Also from Russia is a contemporary performance work entitled SOS (The Song of Songs), a staged cantata created by designer Vera Martynov with composer Alexey Sysoev based on Solomon's Song of Songs, and featuring 14 singers from Moscow's acclaimed Intrada vocal ensemble, March 25 and 26.

Dance presentations in Spring 2020 include three premieres, the first from rising Flamenco star Patricia Guerrero whose solo Proceso Eterno (U.S. Premiere) is performed with live music and presented in partnership with Flamenco Festival New York, March 13 and 14 in the Jerome Robbins Theater. The following month, Minneapolis-based Ashwini Ramaswamy returns to BAC with the N.Y Premiere of Let The Crows Come, a work she developed during a 2018 BAC Residency that deconstructs the Bharatanatyam form, set to an original score performed live April 8-10 in the Jerome Robbins Theater. Finally, BAC partners for the first time with The Chocolate Factory Theater to present a World Premiere from NYC-based veteran choreographer Donna Uchizono, May 13-16 in the Howard Gilman Performance Space.

Rounding out Spring 2020 are three diverse music offerings. On March 18 in the Jerome Robbins Theater is a concert from Cuba's premier early music group, Ars Longa de la Habana, presented in partnership with Five Boroughs Music Festival and GEMAS (Gotham Early Music Scene / Americas Society). BAC then hosts two events as part of its signature salon series held in the John Cage & Merce Cunningham Studio. The BAC Salon on April 16 and 17 features New York City's Joseph Keckler, a versatile musician working across genres, and a 2019 BAC Resident Artist. The Westerlies, a NYC-based brass quartet whose repertoire draws from American Folk music, close out the season with a BAC Salon on May 20 and 21.

Tickets for BAC Presents can be purchased online or by phone. For more information visit BACNYC.ORG.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You