Barefoot Shakespeare Company Will Perform UNREHEARSED! A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM and THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

UNREHEARSED! The Comedy of Errors, and UNREHEARSED! A Midsummer Night's Dream will be presented by Barefoot Shakespeare Company, at Summit Rock in Central Park.

Popularly referred to as “Shakespeare for Sports Fans,” the UNREHEARSED! series is a great opportunity for actors to go toe-to-toe with the bard, while simultaneously stretching their improv muscles. Cast members are given just 30 days to learn their lines and get off book. At NO TIME are they permitted to rehearse with each other or coordinate performances. Audiences will be delighted to see referees standing by, ready to call “foul” and flag actors for missed cues, flubbed lines, and ad-libbing. Audience members can also get in on the action by placing bets on who they think will make the most mistakes. A two hour extravaganza of live-theatre magic mixed with the hilarious hijinks of hoping actors will mess up!

Featuring Barefoot Shakespeare alumni, friends and newcomers, including: Natalie Ahn, Matt Biagini, Kelly Blaze Klotz, Maggie Dickinson, Andrew Dunn, Robin Friend, Preston Fox, Emily Gallagher, Jean Goto, Sam Haviland, Teagan Kazia, Andreas Ktorides, Collin McConnell, Michele McNally, Mackenzie Menter, Erinn Nelson, Stephanie Orta, Echo Patriquin, Clinton Powell, Joe Raik, Jeff Reardon, and Tyler Riley with Clare Solly as the Emcee and Andrew Dunn, Abraham Marlett, and Mel Ryan as Refs.

Barefoot Shakespeare Company creates bold, inclusive, and joyfully irreverent theatre—reimagining the classics and uplifting new voices through collaboration, play, and free performance in the heart of NYC.

UNREHEARSED! The Comedy of Errors and UNREHEARSED! A Midsummer Night's Dream will take place at Summit Rock in Central Park on Saturday, August 23 and Saturday, August 30, respectively, at 4pm. Admission is free.