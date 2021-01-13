Barefoot Shakespeare Company Presents Virtual Performance of LADY CAPULET by Melissa Bell

What caused the feud between the Montagues and Capulets? Audiences find out when Norwalk Public Library hosts a virtual performance of LADY CAPULET, a prequel to Romeo & Juliet, on Thursday, January 28 at 6:30 pm. The performance is free to anyone on or off Facebook.

Nominated "Most Memorable Modern Updates & Adaptations of 2020" by New York Shakespeare, LADY CAPULET follows the journey of Rose from country girl to matriarch, navigating her repression and power in 16th century Verona when family, money, and gender determine everything.

LADY CAPULET enjoyed a previous run in Central Park, produced by Barefoot Shakespeare Company in August of 2019. "Tantalizing" said RoundTheWorldStage.com, and Time Out said: "Melissa Bell reimagines the life of Juliet's mother in the years before the events of Romeo & Juliet in this classical prequel."

Featuring the Central Park cast, in the title role of Rose Capulet is Jianzi Colón-Soto, recently seen as young Sonia Sotomayor in Atlantic Theatre's SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL, based on the stories by Chelsea Clinton, currently streaming. Andrew Dunn, a member of Infinite Variety Productions (DISPLEYST, streaming on You Tube, NELLIE & THE WOMEN OF BLACKWELL) plays Lord Capulet. Preston Fox (WOLFPACK by Jack Saleeby/Fringe) plays Lord Montague/Tybalt; Jefferson Reardon (HOTSPUR/Shakespeare On Air) plays Lucio, with Marlena Holman (Discovery ID) as The Nurse. Heather Sawyer (Atlantic's SHE PERSISTED, THE BIG ONE-O) as The Prince/Stage Directions.

LADY CAPULET, a 2017 Henley Rose Playwriting Competition Finalist, was written by Melissa Bell (COURAGE, 2019 Women in the Arts & Media Honored Finalist) and is directed by Emily Gallagher, Founder and Artistic Director of Barefoot Shakespeare Company. LADY CAPULET is a co-production of Barefoot Shakespeare Company and CreateTheater, an online theatre company founded by producer Cate Cammarata.

RSVP by email: CLAHEY@NORWALKPL.ORG