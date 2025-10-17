Baker Falls to Present Philip Galinsky for 31 TRIGGERS and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Baker Falls will present Philip Galinsky for two consecutive Mondays, featuring his multimedia solo comedy 31 TRIGGERS on October 20 and the high-octane actor competition THE MANHATTAN MONOLOGUE SLAM on October 27.

Both nights include a 5:00 PM Happy Hour with discounted food & drinks and a 6:00 PM curtain. Each show runs approximately 45 minutes.

October 20 at 5 pm - NYC

Written and performed by Philip, 31 TRIGGERS is a rapid-fire, interactive exploration of the everyday words and phrases that set us off—sometimes benign, sometimes ridiculous, always revealing. This event is FREE and open to the public, but reservations are strongly suggested due to limited seating. For reservations, visit eventbrite.com.

October 27, 5 pm NYC

Philip Galinsky triumphantly brings THE MANHATTAN MONOLOGUE SLAM “The Fight Club for Actors” to Baker Falls (192 Allen Street, New York, NY 10002) on Monday, October 27. Networking Happy Hour with discounted food & drinks begins at 5:00 PM; curtain at 6:00 PM. Total running time: 45 minutes. Seating is limited; reservations are strongly encouraged. Get the Broadway World discount for tickets for only $5.00 only by purchasing on Eventbrite — click here now

Event Details:

What: 31 Triggers & The Manhattan Monologue Slam 31 TRIGGERS — A Multimedia Solo Comedy by Philip Galinsky

When: Monday, October 20, 2025 | Trigger Happy Hour 5:00 PM | Show 6:00 PM (45 min)

Where: Baker Falls, 192 Allen Street, New York, NY 10002

What: Manhattan Monologue Slam Live competition showcase (10 pre-booked actors • 1 stage • 1 winner chosen by the audience)

When: Monday, October 27 | Happy Hour 5:00 PM | Show 6:00 PM (45 min)

Where: Baker Falls, 192 Allen Street, New York, NY 10002

About the Artist:

Philip Galinsky is a New York–based performer and Co-creator of The Manhattan Monologue Slam, with credits including Dora the Explorer, Grand Theft Auto V, Law & Order, national commercials, and the 31 Triggers book, podcast, and live show. His work transforms everyday language into hilariously human moments that audiences recognize and won’t soon forget.