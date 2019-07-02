BROWN By Sonia Mera Comes to NY Summerfest 2019

'BROWN', a play written & performed by Sonia Mera and directed by Andrea Velasco, will have its world premiere this week at the renowned New York Theater Festival - Summerfest 2019.

Mera's piece is a one woman play that ponders upon racial stereotypes, labels imposed by society and our own sense of identity in the city that never sleeps.

As Chileans living in New York City both Velasco and Mera draw on their own experiences to make a compelling case against discrimination and the cliched categories we get thrown into on a daily basis.

When? July 3rd at 6.15PM / July 5th at 6.15PM / July 7th at 9PM

Where? Hudson Guild Theatre (441 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001)

Tickets: $23 (Online: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4219834 / At the door: cash only)





