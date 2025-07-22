BRETT, AGE 26 to be Presented At The Tank's Darkfest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brett, Age 26 is an original play co-created by Hannah Z. Morley & Gina Pletschet. Inspired by real events, Brett, Age 26 is a story about a power that even the most powerless of us have... the power to get mad about it and inspire ourselves to do something.

Brett was born in 1999 with a big heart and big dreams that stiiiiiillllll haven't come to fruition. Despite having multiple degrees, working five jobs, and devoting themselves to creating the art they needed as a kid, Brett feels powerless. In fact, Mad About It, the show that Brett is stage managing right now, the one the audience has paid to see, directly calls out people Brett's age for not trying hard enough to succeed. And Brett has a few things to say about that.

In a pre-show announcement gone wild, Brett, Age 26 follows a stage manager who goes completely off-script. Instead of starting the show they are stage managing, Mad About It, Brett, essentially, gets mad about their own life, and against their better judgement, makes the audience their conversational hostage. But can Brett really get mad about IT ALL when they can only speak for themself?

In a battle to prove the author of Mad About It wrong, Brett argues that no one person, or story, or experience can capture what people Brett's age are like. And it'll take multiple actors, a renegade board operative, a softshell crab, a guitar, a pair of scissors, a shepherd's crook, and a therapy puppet to free the audience from Brett.

Its New York premier production will be preseented as part of the Tank's Darkfest on July 27th, 2025 at 7pm. Brett Age 26 is being directed by M. L. Redstone, co-produced by Brandon Urrutia, Lukas Woodyard, and Ryan O'Dea, and will feature performers Subin Kara Ahn, Gillian Brown, Chance Kester, Michael Ricciardone III, Ryan O'Dea, and Calzone. All performers acted as devisers for this piece making this version of Brett, Age 26 unique to them.

All advertisements and marketing materials were made by Brett, Age 26’s Social Media/ Marketing Manager Erin Proctor. All costumes for Brett, Age 26 will be designed by Shannon Lucy Redstone.