BOBBIE CLEARLY Revival To Play Limited Engagement At The Flamboyan Theater

Actor-producer Layton Lamell, digital creative studio Vaguely Sharp, and Solaris Collective will present a new limited-run showcase* production of Alex Lubischer’s Bobbie Clearly this fall in New York City. Directed by Justin Cimino, this revival marks the first staging of the darkly comic play since its 2018 Off-Broadway debut.

Lamell and Vaguely Sharp founder Eric Krehbiel, inspired by their shared passion for New York’s downtown theater scene, have joined forces to reintroduce the work to a new generation. The production seeks to reframe the urgency and intimacy of live theater for an algorithm-driven culture—meeting younger audiences where they are while underscoring how live performance can be just as visceral as film, concerts, or nightlife.

“Downtown theater has always been about immediacy, risk, and connection,” said Executive Producer Eric Krehbiel. “With Bobbie Clearly, we want to meet younger audiences where they are, while showing them how live performance can be just as visceral and engaging as anything on their screens.”

Written by Alex Lubischer, Bobbie Clearly examines the aftermath of a shocking tragedy in a small Nebraska town. Told through a documentary-inspired structure, fourth-wall breaks, and immersive staging, the play invites audiences directly into the story. “Something unspeakable happened in the middle of a cornfield two years ago... Now the residents of Milton are finally ready to tell their sides of the story.”

Cast and Creative Team

The production will feature Layton Lamell as Eddie Welch. Lamell, also serving as producer, is fresh off his breakout leading role in A Dream in 303. Schon Magazine hailed him as “a rising force in both the acting and fashion worlds.” He is represented by LoveTalent Agency and managed by Not Your Narrative.

Dan Roszelle will produce and perform as Bobbie Clearly. Roszelle is the founder of Solaris Collective and a Terry Knickerbocker Studio alum, known for embodying complex, unconventional roles across regional stages.

Director Justin Cimino will bring his signature raw and intimate style to the revival, grounding Lubischer’s text in realism with a sharp comedic edge.

Executive Producers include Eric Krehbiel, founder of Vaguely Sharp, the creative studio behind campaigns for Puma and Dior, and Daniel Betancourt, founder of Not Your Narrative.

The creative team includes Alex Kopnick as Fight Director, an award-winning director, producer, and projection designer with SAFD Advanced Actor-Combatant certification; and KOPCORP, providing production management and coordination.

The full cast of Equity and non-union performers will be announced soon. Tickets will go on sale in early October.

About Bobbie Clearly

First produced Off-Broadway in 2018, Bobbie Clearly is Alex Lubischer’s darkly comic meditation on violence, memory, and community. Set in the fictional town of Milton, Nebraska, the play unfolds like an oral history as residents revisit a tragedy that continues to haunt their lives.

About the Company

Vaguely Sharp is a New York-based digital creative studio founded by Eric Krehbiel. Known for narrative-driven campaigns for brands such as Puma and Dior, the studio brings a sharp, contemporary sensibility to both marketing and creative development.