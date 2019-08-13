BLUE MAN GROUP Make Their Mark At Museum Of The City Of New York

Blue Man Group - the iconic and engaging bald, blue-hued, silent trio who first burst onto the downtown New York scene in 1988 and still perform nightly at the

Astor Place Theatre--made a special appearance at the Museum of the City of New York, as part of Uptown Bounce - the Museum of the City of New York's annual summer block party series.

The Blue Men explored the current Museum installation - Blue Man Group: Ready...Go! - making their mark, literally, leaving handprints and a face print on the gallery wall before heading out to mingle with the enthusiastic crowds. Guiding party guests down the stairs and into the rotunda, the group danced, posed for selfies and more.

Uptown Bounce is presented in partnership with El Museo del Barrio and celebrates East Harlem at the top of Museum Mile. The annual block party includes programming and entertainment for the whole family.

Blue Man Group: Ready...Go! is an interactive installation highlighting the creativity and legacy of the bald, blue and silent trio. On view through September 2, the installation includes an imaginative percussive instrument constructed from PVC piping, on loan from the Blue Man Group archives. The installation invites visitors to jam out on the PVC pipe while learning about the group's New York City origins and taking a look at the world through the eyes of a Blue Man.

The Museum of the City of New York fosters understanding of the distinctive nature of urban life in the world's most influential metropolis. It engages visitors by celebrating, documenting, and interpreting the city's past, present, and future. To connect with the Museum on social media, follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @MuseumofCityNY and visit our Facebook page at Facebook.com/MuseumofCityNY. For more information, please visit www.mcny.org.

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information and behind-the-scenes content, please visit www.Blueman.com.





