BLUE BLIND to Play Laurie Beechman Theater, Bowery Electric and More

Blue Blind is a groundbreaking contemporary musical inspired by the beloved Korean folktale Shimcheongjeon. Reimagined through a modern lens, the production blends East and West, tradition and innovation, to deliver a strikingly original theatrical experience. With a score that fuses Pansori and opera, Korean folk music and rock, Blue Blind transcends the boundaries of genre and culture. At its heart stands a redefined Shimcheong-not a passive figure of sacrifice, but a modern woman of agency, determination, and resilience, whose story speaks powerfully to today's audiences.

First produced in Korea by acclaimed actress and producer Hae-mee Park, the work was later invited to New York, where it made its Off-Broadway debut. Now returning in concert form, Blue Blind continues its journey as a bold exploration of love, sacrifice, and the human spirit.

To further celebrate and share Korean culture, Korean-American community leaders contribute by offering traditional foods and beverages, while artist Jungtae Lee enriches the experience with his artwork-highlighting the beauty and depth of Korean heritage.

Enhancing the experience is a thrilling Taekwondo performance, offering audiences an unforgettable glimpse into Korean culture while showcasing the transformative power of music and theatre across borders.

The 6 performances take place in 3 different theaters, and the atmosphere and unique features of the show vary somewhat depending on the venue.

Performance Schedule: 7:00PM, except 11/30 5:00 PM

11/28, 11/29, 12/03: Maison Mono

11/30, 12/02: Laurie Beechman Theater

12/04: Bowery Electric

The creative team includes Heui Moon as the writer, refined by Hae-mee Park; music by Sang-Gu Kang, arranged by Sara Maeng and Ji-Man Park; and direction and production by Hae-mee Park, with Bomi Yim as co-producer. Joyce Ha Yon Kim serves as assistant director and stage manager. Martial arts (Taekwondo) direction is by Giduk Gun and Anna YS Ahn. Hair and make-up are by Jane Cho, CEO of Jane Everwell, and the sound engineer is Susan Lee.

The cast features: Bethany Lauren James (Penny) | Evan Smith (Monk) | Keven Kareem (Narrator/Rapper) | Kwang Min Lee (Simcheong's Father) | Sue Hee Hong (Simcheog) | Isaac Lee (Youna 11/28, 11/29, 11/30) | Gen Patron-Shin (Youna 12/02, 12/03, 12/04)

Taekwondo Performers (Masters): Eric Gun | Yoojin Ko