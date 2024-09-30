BLITHE SPIRIT to be Presented at The Heights Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One husband, two wives, and a séance gone awry - when exes return from beyond, chaos takes center stage. The Heights Players will present the second production of the 69th season, Blithe Spirit, written by Noel Coward, and including an immersive pre-show!

​A smash comedy hit in London and New York, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives concerns fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, who has remarried but finds himself haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, Elvira. Clever, insistent and well aware of Charles' shortcomings, Elvira is called up by a visiting "happy medium," the eccentric and flighty Madame Arcati. As everyone's personalities clash, Charles' current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed. She "passes over" and joins Elvira, allowing the two "blithe spirits" to haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.

For this production, audience members are encouraged to enter "The Society for Psychical Research" prior to the beginning of the show. There you will find automatic writing, ouija boards, spirit photography, and society members excited to share with you their findings of the "Other Side."

Marina Fess as Ruth, Siah Harrell as Elvira, Lucia Burns as Madame Arcati, Geoffrey Grehan as Dr. Bradman, Valerie O'Hara as Mrs. Bradman, and Emily Feazel as Edith. The production will also feature some understudy performances in addition to swings, including Isaiah Hein as u/s Charles (performing Oct. 12th 8pm), Bimini Wright as u/s Ruth (performing Oct. 12th 8pm), June Lienhard as u/s Elvira (Performing Oct. 12th 8pm), Jessica Cauttero as Understudy (Arcati) Performing Oct. 12th 2pm), Bridget McJohn as swing for Edith, David Moseder as swing for Dr. Bradman, and Laura Tewksbury as swing for Mrs. Bradman.

The Pre-Show Cast for "The Society for Psychical Research" will feature David Moseder, Benjamin Corey, Sonja Hansen, Gail Lemelbaum, Helena Barth, Andrea Alfano, Emma Kantor, Bridget McJohn, and Tabatha Ford.

Directed by Michelle Maccarone, Blithe Spirit is staged in the three-quarter round of the John Bourne Theatre. The production staff and creative team includes stage manager Steph Hollander, assistant director Laura Chartrand, set designer and practical FX designer Gary VanderPutten, Costume Designer and makeup artist Grace Rosehill, lighting designer Jeremy Beck, properties designer and pre-show director Dina Grilli, sound designer Felisha Heng, assistant stage manager Bridget McJohn, wig designer Gary Lizardo, dialect coach Chrissy Brinkman, and lighting tech LaRena Iocco.

Blithe Spirit will run for seven performances only from Friday, October 4th through Sunday, October 13th at The Heights Players in Brooklyn Heights. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m, with an additional 2pm performance on Saturday, October 12th (but make sure to arrive at 7:15pm for the immersive activities!). Tickets ($20, $18 for seniors) can be purchased at www.heightsplayers.org or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.

Comments