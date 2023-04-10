BLACKOUT By Shann Smith Comes to the Tank This May

Superheroes don't fail. That's the point, right? These powerful men and women battle flawlessly with their skintight costumes, perfect faces, and indomitable will. Sure, a moment of uncertainty, but those are thrown aside as the Hero goes forth again and again... and again. Doing the right thing and always saving the day.

Shann Smith's Blackout calls B.S.

Combining the epic colorful aesthetic of Adam West's Batman and the subtle simmering power of Tennessee Williams, Smith tears down the myth that "to be a hero is to be invulnerable." The titular character, Blackout AKA Cassie, is a young queer woman struggling against a hostile world, never-ending villainous plots, her own self-doubt, a broken family, and the crushing memory of a tragedy she's sure a real hero would have stopped. The anniversary is at midnight. A true hero would be able to get these electric pulses under control and not bathe the city in darkness. They'd be able to stop the voices. However, Cassie is not alone as her best friend/ex-girlfriend intrepid reporter Annie, and older brother, Anthony race to save our hero. All in the shadow of the Masked Man. But they are running out of time.

Produced by Company of Fools, a theatre company with a growing reputation for new innovative work. Their previous productions include digital theatre, hybrid plays, and scripts from a brilliantly diverse group of playwrights. Their guiding principle "Dare to Fail Gloriously" evokes the need to push bold projects, like Blackout. This play directed by Clare Solly follows in the tradition of asking big questions. Solly has been a staple in the New York independent theatre scene for over a decade. She brings a clear-eyed focus and a wry sense of humor to illustrate both the comedy and the tragedy of this piece. She has assembled an Avengers-worthy cast: Regina Russell, Rob Mobley, Erin Soler, and CoF's artistic director, Tyler Riley.

At this moment, fortunate audience members have only recently emerged from the ever-present suffocating reality of a worldwide pandemic. While others have not been able to escape the enduring costs. But everyone remembers the feelings of isolation, despair, and ever-flickering gasps of hope. Blackout set in pre-pandemic times does not address those stolen two years directly. But no one sitting in those seats watching the actors embody Superhuman forces will not find moments of connection, and maybe even relief as the players reach their dramatic conclusion.

This epic premiere can be found at the Tank Theatre (312 W 36TH ST, NEW YORK) the foremost location for Original Work in the city. Performances are throughout May for this powerful story.

Tickets are 20-50 dollars: Click Here

For more info, or group sales inquiries contact Company of Fools at - info@companyoffoolstheatre.com

(companyoffoolstheatre.com)