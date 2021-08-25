BLACKBIRD Announced At The New Ohio Theatre

Francesca Ravera & Lenny Grossman star in Blackbird, David Harrower's gripping drama, directed by Kim T. Sharp, starting September 14 at New Ohio Theatre.

David Harrower's drama puts the audience in the room for a meeting between a young woman and a middle-aged man. This meeting occurs 15 years after the woman was sexually abused by the man... when she was 12.

This "reunion" is complicated by the plethora of feelings both have for each other that run the gamut of anger and confusion to curiosity and even passion.

For info visit NewOhioTheatre.org. Tickets are $28. Student and senior tickets are $20. For tickets visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34708/production/1076055.