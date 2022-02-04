BLACK CARD Presented As Part Of The Chain Theatre Winter One Act Festival

Head to the heart of midtown for a 'Mix-Tape' of short plays ranging from comedies, dramas, and new musicals in the heart of midtown Manhattan! Vaccination and masks required for all artists and audience members. Live-Streaming options also available.

Warm up this winter at the Chain Theatre Winter One Act Festival. "Black Card," a new short play by Marcus Scott, will be part of the selected voices that make up this winter's festival of New York City based playwrights. "Black Card" is part of Program #9, which will be available in person on February 6th, 16th, 18th, and 19th with one special Live Streamed performance on February 18th.

This performance will be immediately followed by a talk back with playwright Marcus Scott and director Justin Schwartz. Show your support for the arts and join us for an exciting selection of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City.

Two Olympian fencers-one from North America, one from Africa-meet for a late-night spar session the night before they are to square off on the world stage for the gold medal. Eventually the session spirals into a heated duel between two black men over the matter of representation.

"Black Card" is directed by Justin Schwartz and features LJ Brodie, Austin Sasser, and Lindsay Fabes, who also serves as fight choreographer. Fencing uniforms and equipment provided by Radical Fencing in Manhattan.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. All audience members must show proof of vaccination for all in-person attendance. For Chain Theatre COVID protocols visit here: https://www.chaintheatre.org/covid-19-guidelines.