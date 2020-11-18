BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES Adds Live-streaming Shows Through December 17

Internationally acclaimed one woman show Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES has been one of the success stories of the pandemic era. Just before COVID lockdowns began, writer/performer Jessica Sherr was in negotiations for the official Off-Broadway debut of her touring show. Her first livestream of Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES on April 3rd via Facebook proved that there was interest in Davis and watching solo performances from home. Sherr has now performed the show live from her apartment over 20 times, attracting audiences from 20 states and 6 countries globally. She was even able to do nearly a dozen live performances in Central Park for small, socially distanced and masked audiences this summer. She has now added more live streaming performances through December 17th.

In Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES, Sherr channels 31-year old Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Bette Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlet O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. See what happens when someone who always wins...loses.

Written and performed by Jessica Sherr (Blue Bloods, Annie, Claws), Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES is directed by Karen Carpenter (Harry Townsend's Last Stand, Love Loss and What I Wore). It will be performed live on Stellar November 19 - December 17, Thursdays at 7:30pm. Tickets are $19.50 each, available at www.bettedavisaintforsissies.com.

Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2008 and has gone on to sold-out five-star runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival over three consecutive years, a month-long run in Chicago, a US tour in 2015, and a run at St. James Theater in London. The show has been seen in 12 US states including stops in Tucson, San Antonio, Roswell, San Jose and Little Rock, and three countries. For more information visit www.bettedavisaintforsissies.com.

Jessica Sherr (Playwright / Bette Davis) "A Bright Comedic Energy"-Chicago Reader. Appears on Claws (TNT), Cloak&Dagger (ABC FreeForm) and Blue Bloods (CBS), opposite Donnie Wahlberg. Film/TV: Annie (Columbia Pictures), We Are The Prototypes (Dances With Films). Flight of the Conchords (HBO). For the past year, Jessica has collaborated on Scratch This The Series, winning Grand Prize at the NYWIFT Festival. She is the writer / performer of the internationally acclaimed solo show, Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES, ("Bette Davis is Bad-Ass" -The Fourth Walsh). Jessica worked with writer/director Caitlin Scherer to adapt this solo play into the feature film script, BETTE, which is a finalist for the ScreenCraft awards and Top 10% Academy Nicholl Fellowship. Jessica and Caitlin produced Wicked Image, a short film about Lucifer, The Devil and Satan, which will debut at the Garden State Film Festival. She is a certified personal trainer and holds her New York Real Estate License. She holds a BA in English and Dramatic Arts from UC, Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Wynn Handman Acting Studio. Jessica is married to actor Doug Schneider and lives in New York. When not on stage you can find her at Rockaway Beach, surfing. Instagram: @Jessica_Sherr / @bettedavisaintforsissies. Twitter: @JessicaSherr / @bettedavisaint. More info: www.JessicaSherr.com.

Karen Carpenter (Director) is the director of the critically acclaimed premiere of George Eastman's comedy Harry Townsend's Last Stand, off-Broadway. She is set to direct the upcoming premieres of the new play Re-Wire, and the new musical Brave New World. Karen's previous Off-Broadway credits include: Delia and Nora Ephron's Love, Loss And What I Wore, (Drama Desk Award, BWW Audience Favorite, NYT's Critics Pick); Handle With Care (NYT's Critics Pick); L.O.V.E.R., Bulldozer; and Witnessed by the World. Regionally, she has directed for The Old Globe Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Bucks County Playhouse, the Contemporary American Theater Festival, and Surflight Theater. In the years Karen served as Artistic Director of the William Inge Theater Festival, she instituted a New Play Lab hosting readings from over 70 playwrights, and directed lifetime achievement tributes to David Henry Hwang, Arthur Kopit, Beth Henley and Donald Margulies. As the Associate Artistic Director of The Old Globe, she produced over 40 plays and musicals, revived their annual Shakespeare Festival, and directed many award-winning plays, among them, As You Like It, named Best of the Year by San Diego Magazine. She is the Producing Director of The Figment Factory, LLC. Faculty, Yale School of Drama, 1991-1996. Boston University alumna. www.kcdirector.com / @kcdirector

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You