BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. to be Presented at AMT Theater in January
January 18th through the 22nd is BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at AMT Theater. Wednesday through Saturday at 7pm, Saturday at 2 and Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are available on AMT's website, amttheater.org. $25 for adults, $10 for kids.
Beauty and the Beast is directed/choreographed by AMT Youth Director Mary Lauren. Musical director is Michael Liepper. Book by Linda Woolverton, Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.
Cast includes: Lillie Bonanni, Luca Cerillos-Encinas, Maddy Christian, Brandon D'Elia, Reuven Fishman, Payten Green, Fleur Gentine, Lalitha Gowtham, Zoe Gowtham, Bryce Patrick Horan, Drew Hubbard, Alastrine Jacobson, Liam Reily, Aliyah Reinisch, Sadie Richardson, Eliza Richardson, Naomi Robinson-Pasher, Toby Sportiello, Nathalie Sullivan, Kelsi Madison Tirado, Adea Villanueva and Eliza Wechsler.
AMT Theater is at 354 West 45th Street. For more information, call 917 388 2630.
