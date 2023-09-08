BAKED! THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed in a One-Night-Only Concert

The concert will be presented on Monday, October 2nd at 7:30pm.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake Photo 1 FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake
Photos: International Cast Creates Baudelaire's PASSION At The American Theatre of Actors Photo 2 Photos: International Cast Creates Baudelaire's PASSION At The American Theatre of Actors
Alysia Reiner, John-Andrew Morrison and Sharone Sayegh Headline Reading of ZIONISTA RISING Photo 3 Alysia Reiner, John-Andrew Morrison and Sharone Sayegh Headline Reading of ZIONISTA RISING
THE PICHER PROJECT Premieres Next Month Photo 4 THE PICHER PROJECT Premieres Next Month

BAKED! THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed in a One-Night-Only Concert

Prospect Theater Company and National Asian Artists Project have announced a renewed partnership to present Baked! The Musical in a one night only concert in the Loreto Theater at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street). The concert will be presented on Monday, October 2nd at 7:30pm.

  Baked! The Musical is a new musical about family, failure, and weed. Book, music and lyrics are by  Jord Liu and Deepak Kumar. Featuring an all Asian American cast and a contemporary pop-rock score, this hilarious and heartwarming show reflects on self-worth and the question of what we owe the people we love. The themes are born out of the writers’ experiences growing up as the children of immigrants in the US.

Overachiever Jane Huang doesn’t get the scholarship that would send her to her dream college – but that doesn't stop her! With the help of her best friend, Jane joins forces with the class degenerate to build the greatest cannabis edible empire ever run by high-schoolers. Kept in the dark are Jane’s parents, who struggle to maintain a profit at their Chinese bakery while coping with their only daughter leaving home.  

The evening will star Claire Kwon (Almost Famous) as ‘Jane Huang’, with Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon) and Jason Ma (Pacific Overtures at Signature Theatre), and feature Prospect alumni artists, performer and writer Timothy Huang (American Morning) and MinJi Kim (Rule of Three), and Sushma Saha (1776), with additional cast members to be announced.   

The concert will be directed by Miranda Cornell, with music direction by Alexander Tom. The concert is line produced by Julie L. Miller.

Baked! The Musical was recently developed at the Village Theatre’s 2023 Festival of New Musicals (Seattle) and at the 2022 National Alliance for Musical Theatre Festival of New Musicals (NYC), and is currently having a developmental production at Theo (Chicago). It has previously been developed at the Den Theatre in Chicago, at the 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival (CMTF), Underscore Theatre Company’s Underscore Develops (2021), and through a workshop at Faultline Theatre in San Francisco (2022). At CMTF, the show had a sold-out run and won awards for best lyrics, best lead performer, best supporting performer, and best ensemble.

Baked! – The Musical, in Concert is a co-presentation as part of the National Asian Artists Project’s Discover: New Musicals Series and Prospect Theater Company’s IGNITE Series. Reflecting Prospect's dedication to fostering and producing work by emerging artists, IGNITE Series programming includes songwriter showcase evenings; cutting-edge creations from Prospect's annual Musical Theater Lab; and concert presentations of work-in-process musicals. National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) exists to celebrate the exceptional work of musical theatre artists of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) descent. NAAP’s Discover: New Musicals Series features performances of new musicals as readings, concerts, and workshop presentations of full-length works.

 Single tickets are $31, $43, and $58 (prices include a $3/ticket facility fee) and may be obtained through online purchase at www.ProspectTheater.org or www.NAAProject.org.

This concert is made possible in part by a project support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Steve Martins PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Comes To Woodside This October Photo
Steve Martin's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Comes To Woodside This October

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE: Steve Martin's long-running Off Broadway absurdist comedy is the final show of City Gate Production's 2023 Season. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

2
Patrick Olsons EMERGENCE Comes to Pershing Square Signature Center Next Month Photo
Patrick Olson's EMERGENCE Comes to Pershing Square Signature Center Next Month

Robert Murray and Lisa Dozier Shacket present the New York premiere of Patrick Olson's groundbreaking conceptual performance, EMERGENCE. Learn more about the production, and how to attend here!

3
Jill Senter, Lyle Smith Mitchell And Steven Ray Watkins Present LETS GET THIS PARTY STARTE Photo
Jill Senter, Lyle Smith Mitchell And Steven Ray Watkins Present LET'S GET THIS PARTY STARTED

Actress and singer, Jill Senter, with Lyle Smith Mitchell and Music Director, Steven Ray Watkins, present a new edition of Jill Senter's La Soirée series of cabaret evenings, Let's Get This Party Started!  

4
MUSICAL CHAIRS Comes to New York Theater Festival Next Month Photo
MUSICAL CHAIRS Comes to New York Theater Festival Next Month

New York Theater Festival will present Musical Chairs, the first play about musical theater, written by Steve Fogelman. Learn more about the play, and how to attend the festival here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman' Video
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman'
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STUPID F#CKING BIRD
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (9/15-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (9/06-9/17)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Outlook: Not So Good
The Tank (9/10-9/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gracias a la vida
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (12/05-12/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE BOX OFFICE
The Tank (10/28-11/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You