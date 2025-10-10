BACKWARDS, FORWARDS, BACK Returns to United Solo Festival for Veterans Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In honor of Veterans Day, Backwards, Forwards, Back will return to the United Solo Festival this fall following its award-winning spring engagement.

The solo play, written by Jacqueline Goldfinger and directed by Sue Wolf, stars military veteran and actor L. James, who won Best Actor for his performance at United Solo’s Spring 2025 edition. The production also received the festival’s Best Director award for Wolf.

The 55-minute play follows a veteran haunted by his experiences in war as he attempts to reconnect with his family after returning home. When an incident linked to post-traumatic stress threatens to unravel his fragile relationships, he reluctantly turns to virtual reality therapy. The story explores resilience, vulnerability, and the ongoing struggle to heal from invisible wounds.

“I love playing this role because it is me, and it is the guy next to me, and it is everyone you see marching in a parade on the news,” said James. “Bravery is also coming back home, being open and vulnerable so we can mend the torn pieces of ourselves and move on to being the people we want to be.”

Director Sue Wolf noted that the work offers audiences a new perspective on post-traumatic stress: “Theatergoers who experience Backwards, Forwards, Back feel they understand PTSD in a powerful new way. Audiences leave with a deeper compassion for the veteran’s journey.”

Backwards, Forwards, Back will be performed Friday, November 14, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Theatre One, Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY). Runtime: 55 minutes, no intermission. General admission tickets are $52.50 (including fees) and are available at unitedsolo.org.