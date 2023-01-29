Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Award Winning Comedian Ed Hill to Make Off-Off Broadway Debut With STUPID ED

The show runs March 30th to April 2nd.

Jan. 29, 2023  

Award-winning Stand up Comedian, Ed Hill, will make his off-off Broadway debut with his new show "Stupid Ed" at the Tank NYC from March 30th to April 2nd.

Stupid Ed is Taiwanese-Canadian Comedian Ed Hill's one hour follow up show to his critically acclaimed one hour comedy special, Candy & Smiley on Amazon Prime.

Stupid Ed is intimate, insightful, and at times -- incredible. Comprised of introspections about Ed's relationships with the female figures in his life, the show explores the values that a first-generation Taiwanese Canadian immigrant has learned from his motherland, Canada. Stupid Ed is both a heartwarming and heartbreaking story. It is a close examination on the meaning of strength, a genuine reflection on the concept of fragility, and an honest observation on what connects all of us: Love.

In 2021, Ed became the first comedian of Taiwanese-Canadian descent to release a full one hour comedy special titled "Candy & Smiley" with Comedy Dynamics. The special was named "Top 15 Comedy Specials of 2021" by Paste Magazine and "Best of 2021" by NPR Radio. The special is currently streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Noted as "Vulnerable and Unforgettable" by Paste Magazine, Ed has performed all over the world. He was voted "Best Vancouver Comedian of 2016" by Vancouver Courier Magazine, and "Best Vancouver Comedian of 2015" by Vancouver Courier Magazine and The Georgia Straight, and named "Comic to Watch" in 2018 by Reader's Digest Magazine and in 2015 by Canadian Immigrant Magazine.

"Stupid Ed" runs March 30th to April 2nd at the Tank NYC. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221625®id=6&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fthetanknyc.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Kingdom Theatre to Hold 3rd Anniversary Celebration Next Month Photo
Kingdom Theatre to Hold 3rd Anniversary Celebration Next Month
Kingdom Theatre will host their 3rd Anniversary celebration featuring new drama in development 'House of TABITHA,' musical guests, brunch, and more on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 12pm-3pm.
Magnet Theater to Present YOU ARE NOT ALONE in February Photo
Magnet Theater to Present YOU ARE NOT ALONE in February
You Are Not Alone: An Uplifting Show About Depression, will continue its over 8-year run at the Magnet Theater. The mental health-themed comedy show unites improvisers and artists that battle mental illness in their day-to-day lives. Improvisers create scenes inspired by stand-up, poetry, and stories written about personal experiences, showing that sometimes laughter really is the best medicine.
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of HOW TO LIVE at LABA Photo
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of HOW TO LIVE at LABA
Mindy Pfeffer’s new play HOW TO LIVE opened on January 25 at the 14th Street Y in the East Village. The World Premiere runs until January 29 and is being presented by LABA (A Laboratory for Jewish Culture), a NYC-based artist fellowship program for which Pfeffer was a part of in 2021. Jean Randich directs. Check out photos here!
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS at Improvisational Repertor Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS at Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble
See rehearsal photos for IRTE's The Lonely Death of L. Harris, running February 17-March 11!

