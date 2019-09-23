Articulate Theatre Announces New Work, Home, And Affiliation

Articulate Theatre premieres a new work: George Allison's mesmerizing new play, Doctor Frankenstein, opens the Articulate new season; has a New Home: Articulate joins a distinguished group of arts organizations as part of the repertory of companies at the West End Theatre in NYC; and sports a new Affiliation: Articulate Artistic Director, Cat Parker, takes-on a leadership role at the New York Innovative Theatre Foundation

Currently in fundraising and in pre-production after a wildly successful reading, Articulate Theatre Company's production of Doctor Frankenstein gears up for a limited run, November 8 - 23. Articulate is thrilled to have George Allison's new play inaugurate their residency at the historic West End Theatre

Articulate joins Prospect Theater Company, The Bang Group, and Hunger & Thirst as one of the resident companies of West End Theatre's "Consortium," located on the second floor of the historic Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew (263 W 86th St, New York City). "We are very excited to have a home base from which to continue our work and to have the chance to share energy with the other wonderful companies that call this space home," said Brittney Venable, Articulate's managing director. "The stunning architecture is a perfect location for our next production, Doctor Frankenstein, by George Allison."

Cat Parker, Articulate's founding artistic director, was recently made a part of the new leadership of New York Innovative Theatre Foundation. She joins Ariel Estrada, Producing Artistic Director of Leviathan Lab Projects; Jazmyn Arroyo, Co-Founding Artistic Director of Step 1 Theatre Project; and Akia Squiteri, Artistic Director of Rising Sun Performance Company as Directors of the organization. "It is a terrific honor," said Parker, "I look forward to working with my new partners to support the Indie theatre community by continuing to provide a setting that recognizes the amazing work that we all do, and by advocating for the artistic and social needs of all our artists" she concluded.

Articulate Theatre Company is an ensemble driven company who thrive on being storytellers. Our simple mantra is 'good stories, told well.' Guided by the three definitions of articulate, -clarity, structure and connectivity- we are committed to challenging and connecting audiences and artist with clearly structured work that is intelligent, thought-provoking and visually striking. Storytelling is the heart of theatre. And the stories we like to tell involve myth, magic and the mundane: Mythical creatures bringing new perspective to our mundane lives, or typical people doing epic things. Gods, faeries, artists, plumbers, teachers, heroes, villains, accountants, florists - when these elements combine, we see our reality in a new way. Learn more and get tickets at http://bit.ly/ArticulateDF

The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation was created to bring recognition to the great work being done in New York City's Off-Off-Broadway, to honor its artistic heritage, and to provide a meeting ground for this extensive community. The organization advocates for Off-Off-Broadway and recognizes the unique and essential role it plays in contributing to American and global culture. We believe that publicly recognizing excellence in Off-Off-Broadway will expand audience awareness and appreciation of the full New York theatre experience.





