Amoeba Productions to Present Emerging Playwrights Festival At Ripley Grier Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amoeba Productions will present the Emerging Playwrights Festival, taking place on April 30, 2025, at 7 PM at Ripley Grier Studios.

The evening will showcase excerpts from four fresh and thought-provoking new plays developed through Amoeba's Emerging Playwrights Lab. Attendees will not only experience exciting new voices in our industry but will also have the opportunity to share their thoughts directly with the writers through specialized feedback cards.

Throughout March and April, each play has been shaped through multiple cold reads featuring a range of actors, allowing playwrights to hear their work in new ways and refine their scripts with focused goals. With feedback from theatre professionals and valued peers, each writer has been able to dig deeper and grow their work collaboratively. We have had an incredible line-up of collaborators join us each Wednesday night over the last two months and give honest, thoughtful feedback to our playwrights. We are so grateful to everyone who took part in the lab, from all our actors who began to care about these plays as much as we do!

Our actors for the Festival include Riya Nagpal, U.J. Mangune, Sadithi de Zilva, Nicole Ponce, Maleek Slade, Samae Allred, Renee Hewitt, Dan Wilson, Andy Hartman, Aaron Roitman, JJ Bozeman, Maria Seigenthaler, Amanda Ribnick, Grace Haney, & Ella Stiller.

The festival will feature selections from four new works:

• The Telemat by Lindsey Raguette

After discovering that the Telemat, a public service memory library, is unexpectedly closing, the six remaining employees spend their final day grappling with sudden change, what it means to be honest, and how to say goodbye.

• Disingenuous by Ben Tracy

James is great at bending the truth to get what he wants, but of course, those around him might be doing the exact same thing.

• Feeny's Boodle Fight by Sophie Brion Neely

When the emcee of a traditional-Filipino-feast-turned-spectator-sport finds herself totally cash-strapped, four queers must join together to shoot an edgy but sexless lesbian flick.

• Skirts Off by Nina Slowinski

An eclectic, unsuspecting group of Catholic high school girls find larger meaning in a frozen yogurt coupon.

The Emerging Playwrights Festival is currently sold out, but a waitlist is now open. To join the waitlist, visit amoebaproductions.org/events/waitlist-epl-2025.

Amoeba Productions is led by a passionate and determined board of artists and creatives: Louisa Nickel (Artistic Director), Mario Greiner (Director of Producing), Matthew Wechsler (Director of Artistic Development), Jennifer Molson (Associate Artistic Director), Morgan Haney (Director of Programming), Leonard Santos (Managing Director), and Tai Bradshaw (Director of Community Engagement). In its first year alone, Amoeba Productions has engaged with over 718 early-career artists, helping provide crucial resources, opportunities, and artistic community. With every event, Amoeba continues to create space where early-career artists are empowered to tell their stories and develop their craft.

Every contribution helps us continue this work and offer vital support to exciting new art. With your help, Amoeba can ensure that emerging artists have the tools and environment they need to thrive. For more information about Amoeba Productions and upcoming events, visit amoebaproductions.org.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby