Article Pixel Oct. 1, 2019  
Amas Musical Theatre to Present MISSING PERSON One Night Only

Amas Musical Theatre will present Missing Person, a play with music starring Susan Campanaro composed by Lynn Portas with book by Ms. Campanaro for one performances only Saturday, November 2 at 8pm at A.R.T. /New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street - 10th Avenue & 53rd Street) as part of its recently announced "Dare to Be Different" series.

Missing Person is the boozy tale of Lavinia Draper, fallen socialite and one-time Broadway understudy of Betty Buckley, who is eternally chasing her boozy dream of becoming an entertainer. The story begins with Lavinia waking up from a black out in a holding cell in South Florida on a public intoxication, drunken disorderly charge. This is a cautionary tale of a woman whose dreams have repeatedly been deferred by self-inflicted victimization and a sabotaging addiction to drama. She finds herself once again trapped by her own dysfunction, but this time she is actually missing a real opportunity to finally prove herself as an entertainer.

Directed by and developed with Christopher Scott, the evening is choreographed by Dance Molinari.

Tickets are $25 and $40 and may be purchased here. For more information, please call (212) 563-2565.



