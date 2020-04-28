Alternative Theater Company Announces Cast for BELIEVEABILITY Benefit For The Actors Fund
The Alternative Theater Company presents BELIEVEABILITY, the May 18th first Virtual Reading in a series of 10-minute original plays that take on the subject of religious freedom and faith from refreshing and eclectic points of view.
The Alternative Theater Company is excited to announce a wide range of talented cast members for its first virtual Live-streaming event, BelieveAbility, a benefit for the company and The Actors Fund from Broadway's young "Elsa" of Frozen, Ayla Schwartz, to returning company member, 70 years young, Florence Pape(I'm Getting Murdered in the Morning).
The first set of these FREE readings in the series will take place:
MONDAY MAY 18th, 2020 at 7:00pm on ZOOM which can be accessed by Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8047303053.
Plays include; Fanatic by Judy Dodd, directed by Celine Havard.
When a devoutly religious teenager (Ayla Schwartz/Frozen) escapes gym class, revelations lead to a surprising encounter with her principal. (Alyssa Simon /The Marriage Of Alice B. Toklas)
And Family Secrets by Jonathan Hutchison, directed by David Malinsky.
Amy's dad (Paul T. Ryan/What was Lost) suspects that she's about to announce she's gay and that's ok with this progressive, loving family, but when Amy's (Janel Koloski/Yellow Duck) news isn't quite what they expected they have trouble accepting the truth.
The other plays
When I Dream
by Russ Cusick
Director, Michael Susko
Banging Heads
by Terence Patrick Hughes
Director, John DeFilippo
The Pearly Gates
Director, Jean Tait
Invisibility
by Russell Nichols
Director, Judy Dodd
Very Sorry For Your Loss
by Cary Pepper
Director, Celine Havard
The Great Whatever
by Barbara Lindsay
Director, Bill Walters
Rounding out the cast are: Stephanie Brumsey, Sheree V Campbell, Giuliana Carr, Emily Cordes, Russ Cusick, John DeFilippo, Andrea Gallo, Erinn Holmes, Jake Lesh, Camille Mazurek, Derek Powell and Lisa Tracy.
As a Benefit to raise funds for TATCO and The Actors Fund optional tax deductible donations are being accepted to support actors. To donate to the Actor's Fund on behalf of this event http://actorsfund.org/BelieveAbility
TalkBack following the reading.
The BelieveAbility series is to culminate in an Off-Broadway Showcase Production in the Fall. For More information: BelieveAbility.Info or https://www.facebook.com/events/744332196102287/