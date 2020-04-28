Alternative Theater Company Announces Cast for BELIEVEABILITY Benefit For The Actors Fund

The Alternative Theater Company presents BELIEVEABILITY, the May 18th first Virtual Reading in a series of 10-minute original plays that take on the subject of religious freedom and faith from refreshing and eclectic points of view.

The Alternative Theater Company is excited to announce a wide range of talented cast members for its first virtual Live-streaming event, BelieveAbility, a benefit for the company and The Actors Fund from Broadway's young "Elsa" of Frozen, Ayla Schwartz, to returning company member, 70 years young, Florence Pape(I'm Getting Murdered in the Morning).

The first set of these FREE readings in the series will take place:

MONDAY MAY 18th, 2020 at 7:00pm on ZOOM which can be accessed by Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8047303053.

Plays include; Fanatic by Judy Dodd, directed by Celine Havard.

When a devoutly religious teenager (Ayla Schwartz/Frozen) escapes gym class, revelations lead to a surprising encounter with her principal. (Alyssa Simon /The Marriage Of Alice B. Toklas)

And Family Secrets by Jonathan Hutchison, directed by David Malinsky.

Amy's dad (Paul T. Ryan/What was Lost) suspects that she's about to announce she's gay and that's ok with this progressive, loving family, but when Amy's (Janel Koloski/Yellow Duck) news isn't quite what they expected they have trouble accepting the truth.

The other plays

When I Dream

by Russ Cusick

Director, Michael Susko

Banging Heads

by Terence Patrick Hughes

Director, John DeFilippo

The Pearly Gates

by Michael Susko

Director, Jean Tait

Invisibility

by Russell Nichols

Director, Judy Dodd

Very Sorry For Your Loss

by Cary Pepper

Director, Celine Havard

The Great Whatever

by Barbara Lindsay

Director, Bill Walters

Rounding out the cast are: Stephanie Brumsey, Sheree V Campbell, Giuliana Carr, Emily Cordes, Russ Cusick, John DeFilippo, Andrea Gallo, Erinn Holmes, Jake Lesh, Camille Mazurek, Derek Powell and Lisa Tracy.

As a Benefit to raise funds for TATCO and The Actors Fund optional tax deductible donations are being accepted to support actors. To donate to the Actor's Fund on behalf of this event http://actorsfund.org/BelieveAbility

TalkBack following the reading.

The BelieveAbility series is to culminate in an Off-Broadway Showcase Production in the Fall. For More information: BelieveAbility.Info or https://www.facebook.com/events/744332196102287/





