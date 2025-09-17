Adult Film To Present Two Post Show Talkbacks At THE CHERRY ORCHARD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a year-long process of ensemble exploration and rehearsals, Adult Film, in association with BKE Productions, will present a radically reimagined production of Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard this fall at Rutgers Presbyterian Church, running September 18 – October 12. In addition to the 16-performance limited run, the production will feature two special post-show talkbacks: on September 21, producer and filmmaker Jaclyn Bethany joins director Ryan Czerwonko and the company to discuss cinematic influences, Chekhov's impact on Tennessee Williams, and the ensemble's artistic process; and on September 28, acclaimed actors Laila Robins and Frank Wood will be in conversation with Czerwonko on performing and teaching Chekhov.

The production, directed by Ryan Czerwonko and produced by Jaclyn Bethany, reimagines Chekhov's world through the surreal lens of Fellini and Lynch, infused with the music of Madonna and Franz Ferdinand. Following select performances, audiences will have the opportunity to deepen their engagement with the play through exclusive conversations with artists and interpreters of Chekhov's legacy.

Talkback Schedule:

Saturday, September 21 – Chekhov, Cinema, and Tennessee Williams

Immediately following the performance, producer and filmmaker Jaclyn Bethany will join director Ryan Czerwonko and members of the company to discuss the production's cinematic influences, the ways Chekhov shaped Tennessee Williams, and how the ensemble approached their process in this bold reinterpretation.

Saturday, September 28 – Performing and Teaching Chekhov

Audiences will hear from celebrated actors Laila Robins (Homeland, Deception, Mrs. Klein, The Seagull) and Frank Wood (Tony Award-winner, Angels in America, The Iceman Cometh, Flight of the Conchords), who will be in conversation with director Ryan Czerwonko. Together, they will reflect on their histories performing Chekhov and their experience leading Chekhov masterclasses, offering audiences a unique window into both practice and pedagogy.

About the Artists

Jaclyn Bethany is an Emmy-winning director, writer, actor, and producer. Her most recent feature In Transit is currently on the international festival circuit, premiering in competition at Edinburgh and Deauville. A rising Tennessee Williams scholar, her work spans film and theater in New York, Los Angeles, London, and New Orleans.

Laila Robins has appeared extensively on stage and screen, including opposite Uta Hagen in Mrs. Klein, as Ranevskaya in The Cherry Orchard, Sasha in Ivanov (with Christopher Walken and Dianne Wiest), and Masha in Sarah Ruhl's Three Sisters. She is widely recognized for her television roles in Homeland and Deception.

Frank Wood, a Tony and Drama League Award-winner, has performed in acclaimed productions of Angels in America, The Iceman Cometh with Denzel Washington, and The Great Society with Bryan Cranston. On screen, he has been seen in Flight of the Conchords and Mozart in the Jungle.

The Cherry Orchard runs September 18 – October 12 at Rutgers Presbyterian Church (236 West 73rd Street). Performances are Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $25 for General Admission and $35 for VIP/Reserved Seating and can be purchased at . Seating is extremely limited.