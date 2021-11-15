Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Access Theater To Host Free Virtual Q&A With José Rivera

Rivera is currently writing all 16 episodes of the Netflix series based on One Hundred Years of Solitude and a film about The Young Lords.

Nov. 15, 2021  

Access Theater will host community Q&As throughout the year to highlight the intersection of film and theater, exploring the life cycle of projects and artists' creative processes.

This conversation will be about playwriting and screenwriting with special guest José Rivera! José Rivera is an Oscar-nominated screenwriter ("The Motorcycle Diaries") and award-winning playwright (Obies for Marisol and References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot). His plays, Cloud Tectonics and Boleros for the Disenchanted have been produced nationally and internationally. He is currently writing all 16 episodes of the Netflix series based on One Hundred Years of Solitude and a film about The Young Lords.

Speaker events will begin with a Q&A panel before opening for questions. This is a free event series and closed captioning will be available. Hosted by Access Theater Artistic Director Laura Lee & Executive Director Jacqueline Christy. Sign up at the Eventbrite link below!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!


