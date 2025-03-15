AYAHUASCA INSIDE OUT to Play in New York City Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wild Indigo Arts will present Ayahuasca Inside Out written by Loren Crea Abbate, Kacey Cardin, and Anthony Hidalgo and directed by Loren Crea Abbate and Kacey Cardin. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Chain Mainstage Theater (312 W. 36th St., 4th Fl, New York, NY 10018) with performances on Mon April 14 at 7:40pm, Wed April 16 at 9:20pm, Fri April 18 at 6pm, Sat April 19 at 10:20pm & Sun April 20 at 7pm.

It’s the shaman’s birthday, and you’re invited! Ayahuasca Inside Out follows a Brooklyn-born soul’s wild journey to becoming a master Shaman. With wild characters like Joy, Grief, and a mischievous Alter Ego, this campy, heart-filled production bridges spirit and reality, inviting audiences to experience a visionary, unforgettable ride. The cast will feature Kacey Cardin, Piper Crawford, James Eden (Phantom in Phantom of the Opera, London tour), and Kizzmet Pringle.

PLoren Crea Abbate is a visionary artist, educator, Spirit guide and transformational workshop facilitator who has been fueling her expressive arts fires since birth. Growing up in North New Jersey, dance lessons began at 2 years old and the pile of crayons were an arm's length away. She studied Art and Psychology at Northeastern University and went on to get her master's degree in Art Education with a concentration in expressive healing arts at the School of Visual Arts. Crea has been invited to be an artist-in-resident at numerous programs and institutions around the world, and she has been a set and prop designer for numerous theatre productions.

Kacey Cardin is a producer, writer, and director who has also performed around the world as a versatile singer-actress hailed as an artist of "…remarkable stage presence and unfettered emotional expression". An enthusiastic proponent of contemporary opera, Kacey starred in the world’s first virtual reality opera: The Parksville Murders (Kamala Sankaram, distributed by SamsungVR), and originated roles in two world premiere opera electronicas by renowned librettist Royce Vavreck. Her alter ego performed all over NYC and Europe with the Hot Box Girls’ international sensation L’Opera Burlesque. Writer and co-producer: Knockers, Off-Broadway musical that premiered at NYC’s Elektra Theater in 2016. Writer, co-producer, and director: jazz musical Follies Noir at NYC’s The Cutting Room and on tour at Jones Hall in Houston, TX. 2014 Quarterfinalist and 2015 “Peaple’s Choice” Winner, American Traditions Competition.

About Kotillion Productions and Wild Indigo Arts

Kotillion Productions has been creating experimental and immersive theater productions since 2009, primarily in the operatic and musical theater realm. The Kotillion team has been behind the scenes of innovative, sight-specific productions, as well as recorded albums and transformational events from weddings to retreats.

Wild Indigo Arts is a progressive and transformative arts education, therapeutic and sacred healing arts modality to awaken creativity in all aspects of life. Offering enriching workshops, inspiring classes and creativity counseling sessions. Deepening a sense of purpose through the cultivation of imagination, expression and celebration of the arts.

About the New York City Fringe Festival

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene’s ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

Comments