AN EVENING WITH JIM DALE Announced At The Episcopal Actors' Guild

We are thrilled to announce that Tony Award winner, two-time Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Jim Dale will be back at Guild Hall this fall with an all-new show!

On September 23, he'll be trying out all new material from his newly finished autobiography. You are sure to be thoroughly captivated by this immensely talented actor, singer, songwriter, comedian, Broadway star, and narrator of the American edition of the Harry Potter audiobooks. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see this living legend in such an intimate setting! A wine and cheese reception will immediately follow the show.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.artful.ly/episcopal-actors-guild/store/events/18774.

Jim Dale is one of the world's great stage entertainers: actor, singer, director, author, lyricist, comedian, narrator, raconteur. Jim entered show business at the age of nine. For six years, he studied ballet, tap, judo, ballroom, National, tumbling and eccentric dancing. At the age of seventeen, he became the youngest professional comedian on the British Music Hall stage. He became a successful pop singer under the wing of legendary Beatles recording manager Sir George Martin at the age of twenty-two. At the request of Sir Laurence Olivier, he joined the British National Theatre. He starred in twenty-eight films including eleven of the British Carry On series. Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include: Scapino (nominee, Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play), Taming of the Shrew, Barnum (winner, Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical), Comedians, Address Unknown, Me and My Girl, Busker Alley, Joe Egg (nominee, Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play), Love Letters, Road to Mecca, Privates on Parade, Candide (nominee, Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play), The Music Man, The Three Penny Opera (nominee, Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical), Travels With My Aunt, and his Broadway and London West End success (which he first workshopped on the Episcopal Actors' Guild's stage) Just Jim Dale. In addition to his Tony Award and four Tony nominations, he has received five Outer Critics Circle Awards, five Drama Desk Awards and eight Drama Desk nominations, seven Drama League Awards, The Lucille Lortel Award, and The Richard Seff Award. He received the Thespians Award for Excellence in the Theatre in 2006, was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2009 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 at Urban Stages NYC.

To millions of American and Canadian children, Jim is the voice of Harry Potter. He has recorded all seven audiobooks in the series, for which he created over two hundred and fifty different character voices. His outstanding narration work won him ten Audie Awards (the "Oscars" of the narration world), four Narrator of the Year Awards, twenty-four AudioFile Earphone Awards, two Grammy Awards and seven Grammy Nominations, Audiobook of the Year 2004, and two Guinness World Records. He has been inducted into the Audible Hall of Fame and American Publishers Hall of Fame. In 2004, Queen Elizabeth II awarded Jim the MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for his work in promoting children's literature.

As a lyricist, he received an Academy Award Nomination in 1966 for Best Song for writing the lyrics to the title song of the film Georgy Girl.

Jim has lived in New York for thirty-five years with his American wife, Julie Schafler Dale, owner of New York's prestigious Julie Artisans' Gallery on Madison Avenue.

The Episcopal Actors' Guild (est. 1923) is a charitable organization dedicated to helping performers "of all faiths, and none" who are experiencing financial crisis. Throughout the year, EAG also hosts events and fundraisers including concerts, variety shows, play readings, and professional workshops. www.actorsguild.org. EAG is located at 1 E. 29th St. NY, NY.





