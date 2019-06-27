ALIVE! THE ZOMBIE MUSICAL, A New York Musical Festival Featured Concert, To Chill Audience at New York's Signature Theatre

A comic tale of unlikely love and blood will unfold on the stage of New York's Signature Theatre, Monday, July 29, when the New York Musical Festival presents ALIVE! The ZOMBIE Musical. The one night only concert, featuring zombies, singing fairies, dancing oracles and magic portals, will be held at the 480 W. 42nd Street venue at 8 p.m.

ALIVE! follows a unique zombie who embarks on a mystical journey in search of his lost humanity. Along for the ride is a madcap news reporter, her sidekick and a depressed anchorwoman who is oddly drawn to the thoughtful zombie. Joining them are a pack of brainless zombies and the ferocious Big Z.

A host of Broadway performers will lead the fun, including Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked), Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Nicholas Belton (Great Comet), Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hairspray) and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music).

ALIVE! is directed by David Ruttura (School of Rock, Beautiful, Network) with musical direction by Taylor Peckham (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical). Produced by Barbara Chubb, ALIVE! is a featured concert in the New York Musical Festival, an annual showcase of new works from around the world performed July through August in various midtown locations.

Book, music and lyrics for ALIVE! are by Josh Canfield (Great Comet of 1812, Falsettos, Doctor Zhivago, CBS-TV's Survivor).

Rounding out the cast of the bloody ghoul show are Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), Mary Page Nance (Great Comet), Alex Gibson (Spongebob Squarepants), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful) and Daisy Hobbs (Aladdin).

Tickets ($31.50 - $41.50) are now on sale at www.nymf.org.





