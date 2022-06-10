ADVENTURES IN VEGAS Opens Next Month at AMT Theater

Adventures in Vegas, a wildly fun true life musical escapade featuring Andrea Bell Wolff*with special guest star Elliott Litherland*opens at AMT Theater (354 W.45th Street) on July 30th and runs Saturdays and Wednesdays through August 24th. The show is directed by Jimmy Larkin* with Jude Obermuller serving as musical director and accompanist. Also featured are bassist Sam Zerna and percussionist Doug Hinrichs. (*member of Actors Equity)

From age 16 petite dynamo Andrea Bell was cast in five productions of Hello Dolly beginning with the National Tour starring Carol Channing and then on Broadway alternating as Ermengarde and Minnie Fay. At 19 she traded her high button shoes for the glitzy glamour of Las Vegas and a part in the legendary Bottoms Up Revue at Caesar's Palace. Reading from her circa 1970 diary, Andrea re-enacts her thrilling year as a Las Vegas showgirl replete with feathers, sequins and sex. The year starts out promisingly as she gains the interest of an influential producer, parties with stars, flirts with handsome men and forms a friendship with the inimitable Rusty Warren. But as is often the way in show business, her stellar year comes to an unexpected finale. Andrea underscores her Vegas adventures with a sexy blend of pop and show music from Wildhorn/Murphy to Rubicam/Merrill, Tom Waits and more.

Andrea Bell Wolff appeared on Broadway in Hello Dolly and George M!. She played roles in L'il Abner, Grease,Little Shop of Horrors and Funny Girl performing at such venues as St. James Theater, Goodspeed, The Papermill Playhouse and Sacramento Music Circus. After raising a family she returned to the stage with the show Loose Screws, a fictional biography of entertainer "Chelsea Sutton Place" at Westbank's Laurie Beechman Theater. She has appeared in cabaret at Iridium, Metropolitan Room, Green Room 42 and The Cutting Room. In 2021 she performed Adventures in Vegas at Don't Tell Mama, garnering a MAC Award nomination.

Elliott Litherland (supporting characters) has performed in All Shook Up, A Gentleman's Guide..., Avenue Q and Legally Blonde at regional theaters such as Mason Street Warehouse, Arrow Rock Lyceum and Porthouse. He was in the Disney Cruise Line original cast of Tangled and Frozen.

Jimmy Larkin, a multi-faceted theater artist, performed on tour in Beauty and the Beast, with Disney cruise line in the original cast of Tangled and in the new musical Fly at La Jolla Playhouse. Recently he's been "on the other side of the table" as a casting director for The Telsey Office and JZ Casting.

Jude Obermuller is a British musician and composer. His scores include Julius Caesar and Underground (at 59E59). As a musical director/orchestrator among his credits are The Gardens of Anuncia (workshop at The Public), Honoring Chita Rivera (Carnegie Hall) and The Songs of My Life (Garrick, West End). He has provided music for Alan Cumming, Josh O'Connor and J.K. Simmons.

Adventures in Vegas opens at AMT Theater (354 W. 45th Street) on Sat. July 30th at 3PM and runs Saturdays at 3PM and Wednesdays at 8PM through August 24th. Sat. Matinees at 3PM on July 30, August 6, 13 &20. Weds. evenings at 8PM on August 3, 10, 17 & 24. Tickets are $30 and $20 for students and seniors. For tickets go to https://amttheater.venuetix.com or directly tohttps://amttheater.venuetix.com/show/details/n6p3GVQCx44cwRaI1wtT/1659571200000.