A Taste Of Ireland To Present A CELTIC CHRISTMAS at At Sheen Center for Thought & Culture

​Fresh off the heels of their West End Debut, A Taste of Ireland, the vibrant, live music stage production that celebrates Irish music, dance, storytelling, and wit, will kick off the holiday season in New York City, with A Celtic Christmas a joy-filled celebration of Irish culture and Christmas cheer. Featuring an all-star lineup of World Champion dancers from Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, this global sensation immerses audiences in a traditional Celtic landscape, where the magic of an Irish Christmas transports them to a world of wonder and where vibrant music and dance embody the heartbeat of the festive season.

Directed and produced by National Irish Dance Champion Brent Pace (Gaelforce Dance) and Irish Dance World Champion Ceili Moore (Lord of the Dance), with musical direction by Charlie Galloway (Talisk), A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland will run November 1 – November 13 at Sheen Center's Loreto Theatre, 18 Bleecker St.



A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, features world renowned dancers Gavin Shevlin (2x World Champion, Formerly of Lord of the Dance & Riverdance, London's West End, Off-Broadway), Julia O'Rourke (a Long Island native and 5x World Champion, London's West End), Alliyah O'Hare (9x World Champion, Formerly of Lord of the Dance, London's West End), Megan McGinley (Patrick O'Keeffe Young Musician of the Year, featured in the film “TRAD”, formerly of Lord of the Dance, London's West End), along with Cian Walsh (World Championship Runner Up, London's West End), Liam Fitzgerald (Off-Broadway, London's West End, National Champion), Isaac Loxley (London's West End, National Champion), Michael Roberson (London's West End), Dillon D'Amore (London's West End), Enda Keane, Brittany Pymm (London's West End), Ella Giammichele (Off Broadway and London's West End), Jessica Miller (World Championship Runner Up, Formerly of Lord of the Dance: Feet of Flames), Fiona Shanley (London's West End, Performed with Riverdance), and Natalie Wagner. Musicians include Charlie Galloway (Banjo - Talisk, Off-Broadway), Aaron O'Grady (Guitar), and Megan McGinley (Fiddle).

The production's creative team is led by Brent Pace (Director & Choreographer), and Ceili Moore (Assistant Director and Producer). James Fischer joins as Associate Producer alongside Tyler Watkins, who is Assistant Producer and Video Designer. Music is composed by Charlie Galloway. Ben Ling is the Technical Coordinator. Lighting design is by Meika Clark. Set design is by Gavin Leahy and Brent Pace. The creative team also includes Gavin Shevlin as Dance Captain, Sean Higgins as Videographer, Daniel DeMello as Press Representative, and Brittany Pymm overseeing Social Media Management.

With a soundtrack of classic carols, high-energy Irish tunes, and moving ballads, A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, envelops audiences in the warmth and wonder of a snow-dusted Ireland. Through dazzling choreography and heartfelt storytelling, the show bridges generations, uniting families, couples, and friends in an unforgettable holiday experience.



A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland follows Oisín, a humble man from the rugged hills of Tyrone, and Ava, a spirited young woman from an affluent family in Athenry. Their unlikely romance unfolds through fiery dance battles, mistletoe magic, and a triumphant Christmas Eve ball, creating a holiday story brimming with love, joy, and community.