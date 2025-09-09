A LEAF IN THE WIND to be Presented at Emerging Artists Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emerging Artists Theatre will present A Leaf in the Wind, written by Jeffery Chen and directed by Wasif Sami. The workshop productions take place on September 12th and 13th at 7pm at the Chain Theatre in Midtown Manhattan.

Riley is dead. But she has a script, a stage, and one more chance to tell her story-before it's too late. A short, punchy musical about grief, control, and the people we leave behind.

Performance takes place as part of the 2024 Fall Spark Theatre Festival NYC, as part of The Factory Series @Chain Theatre. The cast features Lucy Grunden, Jeffery Chen, and Nick Pham. The creative team includes director Wasif Sami, music director Cas Royalty, and producer Riki Klaskin.

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Works Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. The bi-annual festival that runs in the Fall and Spring, showcases 50+ new dance pieces, plays, solo-shows, cabaret, and musicals.