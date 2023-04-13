Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A CHRISTINE CAROL Begins Performances At The New York Theater Festival April 27-30

The one-woman show, A CHRISTINE CAROL, originated as a musical written by Hauer and set to debut at the 2020 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Apr. 13, 2023  

After an unconventional theatrical journey, actor/singer/writer Christine Hauer is set to debut her show, "Click Here," in front of a live audience at the 2023 New York Theater Festival April 27-30.

The one-woman show, A CHRISTINE CAROL, originated as a musical written by Hauer and set to debut at the 2020 Hollywood Fringe Festival, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than stop work on it, Hauer and director Matt Ritchey crafted and rehearsed the show, recording original music with a band in New York City, and filming the production through Hauer's production house, Luck & Luster, to live on as the first-ever playfilm️ to be experienced on the web. (Available at www.AChristineCarol.com).

Now, after nearly three years, Hauer will finally be performing the show for a live audience April 27-30 as a part of the 2023 New York Theater Festival at Teatro Latea located at 107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY, 10002 (Click Here). The show is a first for both Hauer and Ritchey - Hauer's debut in the NYTF and Ritchey's directorial debut in New York.

"A Christine Carol" is a 35-minute comedic musical journey about Christine, a global supply chain manager who hates her job, and realizes that she has given up on so many of the things in life that made her happy when she was younger: her sense of play, sense of wonder, of determination. Christine is visited by the "ghosts" of her former self - personalities who try to remind her of who she really is at heart and why. Because if she goes down the wrong path, she may lose herself.

The show was shaped with Storycrafting, a personalized coaching, consultation, and collaboration service created by Matt Ritchey. A Hollywood Fringe Best Cabaret winner for his shows "Blackboxing" and "Angel's Flight," Ritchey has been coaching screenwriters and artists for years and is currently shaping the world premiere solo show "BEFOK (Or, The Desperate Attempt to Impress Iñárritu)" for this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival. www.Storycrafting.biz

Christine Hauer describes herself as "an experience curator, student of humanity, and artist" whose purpose "is to use my creative instincts rooted in imagination and my logistical mapping skills grounded in quality to cultivate experiences that spark positive change and inspire authentic freedom for all." Originally from Aiken, South Carolina, Hauer was living in Los Angeles when, at age 33 and with no musical background, took a piano lesson to feel something new during quarantine. This led to writing ten songs for "A Christine Carol," a rock n' roll album called "I DON'T KNOW HOW TO PLAY THIS" and creating the band Cake Tower all within a year (Available on all music platforms and at www.CakeTowertheBand.com/). Her next theater project currently in development is called "Oh My Goddess," an original musical about Venus, our Goddess of Love, and the quest to discover what her power truly means (and the transformation it requires). www.ChristineHauer.com/.




