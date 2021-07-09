92Y School Of Music's Cabaret Conversations With Michael Kirk Lane Announces New Lineup

The 92Y School of Music announces new guests for their popular interview series, Cabaret Conversations, now in its second year, as well as new dates for Cabaret History and Great Performances. Previous speakers in the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award-nominated series have included Chita Rivera and Joe Iconis. Led by award-winning cabaret historian and performer, Michael Kirk Lane these programs are perfect for both practitioners and fans of the art form

Jul 26, Lina Koutrakos

Lina Koutrakos is an award winning, critically-acclaimed, and accomplished singer/songwriter based in New York City. From rock and roll's legendary nightclubs: The Bottom Line, BB Kings, The Ritz, and Joe's Pub to cabaret's most prestigious awards for best Female Vocalist to Entertainer of the Year from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs, Koutrakos has spanned nearly three decades as a New York City musical fixture.

Aug 30, Blaine Alden Krauss

BroadwayWorld says Blaine Alden Krauss is "...a man whose star has been on the rise with substantial speed, and with each appearance, the reasons for his ascent become more and more apparent." Krauss began touring the US and Canada in Disney's The Lion King right after graduation, and made his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, starring Josh Groban. Krauss has been seen in Broadway's Kinky Boots, The Cher Show, and alongside The Rockettes in the Radio City Spectacular. Currently he is the standby for Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr in the national tour of Hamilto n. In 2010, he was selected to be 1 of 20 Presidential Scholars in the Arts by the White House and Presidential Scholar Commission, culminating in a medal ceremony with President Barack Obama and performance at the Kennedy Center.

Sep 27, Eric Michael Gillett

Performances are Thursdays, 8-9 pm ET, August 5-26, $120; register here

In four sessions, using video and audio recordings of influential performers throughout the decades - including Mabel Mercer, Bobby Short, Julie Wilson, Baby Jane Dexter, Nancy LaMott, and many more, the series will explore the history of the art form and where it is headed into the future.

Note: these programs all take place remotely. If you register, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program. As these are remote online classes, enrollment is open to participants worldwide.