92Y Has Announced Their Theater and American Songbook Events

92Y has released their upcoming events for Theater and American Songbook. 92Y is a world-class, nonprofit cultural and community center that fosters the mental, physical and spiritual health of people throughout their lives, offering: wide-ranging conversations with the world's best minds; an outstanding range of programming in the performing, visual and literary arts; fitness and sports programs; and activities for children and families.

See below for details!

EASY TO LOVE: SONGS OF Cole Porter

Steve Ross with Karen Murphy

Thu, Jan 23, 12 pm, tickets from $29

The lyrics of Cole Porter, a master of American music on stage and in film, reflect the many complexities of love. With songs like "Night and Day," "Let's Do It," and "So in Love," his lyrics ran the spectrum from witty to risqué, but always with an elegant expression uniquely his own. Cabaret performers Steve Ross and Karen Murphy will explore this sometimes-conflicting collection and share songs that generations of lovebirds have danced to.

NEW JEWISH THEATER AND THE SABBATH GIRL OFF BROADWAY

Sat, Feb 1, 7 pm, from $32

Fiddler on the Roof is 55 years old-so what is new Jewish theater today? This is the question that drives the Jewish Plays Project (JPP), a national organization dedicated to putting "bold, progressive Jewish conversations on world stages." And one of the plays that's grown out of this initiative-the cross-cultural romantic comedy The Sabbath Girl-is about to debut Off Broadway at 59E59 Theaters. Join playwright Cary Gitter, director Joe Brancato, and cast members as they sit down with JPP founder David Winitsky to explore contemporary Jewish theater and this exciting new play.

Irving Berlin: NEW YORK GENIUS

Thu, Feb 13, 12 pm, from $29

Irving Berlin (1888-1989) has been called-by George Gershwin, among others-the greatest songwriter of the golden age of the American popular song. "Berlin has no place in American music," legendary composer Jerome Kern wrote; "he is American music." Berlin wrote some fifteen hundred tunes over nine decades, including "Alexander's Ragtime Band," "God Bless America," and "White Christmas." From ragtime to the rock era, his work has endured in the very fiber of American national identity. Exploring the interplay of Berlin's life with the life of New York City, noted biographer James Kaplan offers a visceral narrative of Berlin as self-made man and witty, wily, tough Jewish immigrant. Kaplan uncovers Berlin's unique brilliance as a composer of music and lyrics and underscores Berlin's continued relevance in American popular culture.

For more information, visit www.92Y.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You