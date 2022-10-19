Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

16th Note Productions Presents WOLF TALE For Two Nights Only!

From the award-winning creators of Pageant Princess, The Musical comes a magical foray into the absurd world of fairy tales.

Oct. 19, 2022  

16th Note Productions Presents WOLF TALE.

This is not your children's fairytale.

Welcome to Wolf Tale.

In killer pumps and a silken robe, the Big Bad Wolf is on the prowl to change the old tales and all hell is about to break loose. A spitfire Little Red Riding Hood, two absent minded minions, and a VERY confused Woodsman (or Woodswoman...whatever) later and Once Upon a Time will never be the same. Described as the, "Love child between Rocky Horror Picture Show and Into the Woods," only one thing is certain, the truth won't be the only thing coming out in this madcap musical romp!

Don't miss out on your opportunity to see the world premiere of this epic tale. If you loved Pageant Princess, come and bring a friend! But...not the kids. This is not your children's fairy tale!

Wolf Tale features Lorelei Mackenzie, Vicki Oceguera, Timmy Ong Michael Jayne Walker, and Vanessa Wendt. Book, Music and Lyrics by Kristen Penner, Lorelei Mackenzie and Adam Baritot. Directed by Kristen Penner. Choreographed by Asja Rehse. Music Directed by Adam Baritot.

Performance Date: Friday, October 21st-Saturday October 22nd at 7pm. Performance Venue: Kraine Theatre, 85 E. 4th Street. Tickets $25 (for tickets visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204312®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frigid.nyc%2Fevent%2F6897%3A222%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1)





