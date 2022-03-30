The League of Independent Theater hosts a Zoom Town Hall In Solidarity With The Ukrainian Performing Arts

On Saturday, April 2 at 11am ET, The League of Independent Theater hosts a free Zoom Town Hall in solidarity with the Ukraine performing arts where Ukrainian arts-makers will testify about the war, the refugee crisis, and how to help.

Artists include:

• Andrij May; Theater Director, Director of the Local Theater Festival Ljutij and General Curator of the Ukrainian New Drama Festival, Kherson

•Veronika Skliarova; Curator and Director of ParadeFest, Kharkiv

•Viktor Ruban; Dancer, Choreographer and founder of the Ukrainian Emergency Performing Arts Fund, Kiev

•Alex Borovenskiy; Artistic Director, ProEnglish Theater, Kiev

*Plus artists from Lviv, in western Ukraine and the site of such recent devastation, and from the eastern Donbass region, along with a representative from Fundacja Ocalenie, serving refugees as they cross from Ukraine into Poland.

Register for this free Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hGirRpVATdiy0w__g9PJsg