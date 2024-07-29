Zonya Love to Play Newly Written Role of Kamala Harris in GHOST OF JOHN McCAIN

Ghost of John McCain is set to begin performances on September 3 at the Soho Playhouse.
Zonya Love (The Color Purple) will play the newly written role of Vice President Kamala Harris in Ghost of John McCain. September 3, the first preview, will mark the first confirmed debate between Vice President Harris and Donald Trump at the Soho Playhouse in New York City.
As previously announced, the new musical is currently undergoing last minute script changes to include a character based on the newly named presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Ghost of John McCain, with a book by Scott Elmegreen and a score by Drew Fornarola, is set to begin performances on September 3 at the Soho Playhouse ahead of its official opening on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. The limited engagement will run through Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
With direction by Catie Davis and choreography by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, Ghost of John McCain thrusts the late Senator into an afterlife he never expected when he finds that “heaven” is inside Trump's brain. There, he encounters a "Greek Chorus" of iconic figures, including Hillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Perón, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan, Lindsey Graham, George W. Bush, Tiffany Trump, Grizabella from CATS, Barack Obama, Kanye West, Grant Woods, Elizabeth Warren, Taylor Swift, Joe Biden, Sarah Palin, Eric Trump, Clint Eastwood — and now Kamala Harris — who rebel against the former President's relentless demands for affirmation.
An uproarious exploration of power, rivalry, and the human condition, Ghost of John McCain is the ticket we need during the election cycle from hell. Ghost of John McCain was co-conceived by McCain's first chief of staff and the late Arizona Attorney General, Grant Woods, eulogist at McCain's service along with President Biden.
Casting is by Jason Thinger, CSA.The complete cast and creative team will be announced soon.
