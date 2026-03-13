SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN Sets NYC Premiere

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A new Off-Broadway production of SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN, written by Mickey Gooch, Jr. and directed by Rachael Meyers, will begin a three-week limited engagement at AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street) this spring. Performances will begin May 30 and continue through June 21, with opening night scheduled for June 5 at 8:00 p.m.

The play is described as a darkly comic adventure about love, identity, and survival set against the collision of gay culture and anti-gay persecution. In the story, a tightly wound New York artist and his flamboyant husband travel to Uganda on a bucket-list safari to see mountain gorillas. What begins as a vacation filled with sightseeing and marital bickering escalates when the couple confronts the reality that being openly gay in the country is illegal, turning their trip into a fight for safety and freedom.

Blending satire with moments of danger, the play follows the pair as they navigate a hostile environment while confronting their fears and their commitment to one another. As the situation grows more perilous, the couple must rely on both resilience and humor as they attempt to survive.

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Ticket Information

SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN will follow a regular performance schedule of Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. There will also be an additional performance on June 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $25–$85 and are available at SilverBackMountainPlay.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the box office beginning 30 minutes before each performance.

SEO Blurb: The new play SILVERBACK MOUNTAIN by Mickey Gooch, Jr. will make its New York premiere Off-Broadway at AMT Theater. Directed by Rachael Meyers, the dark comedy follows a couple whose African safari takes an unexpected turn. Performances will run for a limited engagement this spring.