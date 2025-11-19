Xhloe & Natasha's U.S. Premiere Of WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? to Begin Previews at SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SoHo Playhouse's U.S. premiere of What If They Ate The Baby?, written, directed and performed by the playhouse's artists in residence, Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland, begins previews tonight! The production runs Off-Broadway November 19 - December 22, 2025 for 25 performances in a limited 5-week engagement. Opening night is November 22.

There are three rules every housewife knows, never return a dish empty, always have dinner ready on time, and some things are best kept under the table. After all, you never know who's listening. Fresh off of a sold out triple-billed run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Xhloe and Natasha return to SoHo Playhouse with What If They Ate The Baby?, a Fringe First, Best Overseas Show, and Mervyn Stutter's Pick of The Fringe Award-winning show that Everything Theatre labeled "An absurdist masterpiece."

When housewife Dottie shows up at neighbor Shirley's door to return a casserole dish, everything is absolutely picture perfect, until those footsteps upstairs and gritted smiles suggest something more sinister may be going on. Whether it's the hue of Shirley's spaghetti casserole or the whispered conversations under the table, it's clear these two neighbors have something to hide. Inspired by 1950s McCarthyism and the overturning of Roe V. Wade in 2022 comes a queer clown two-hander about surveillance, paranoia, and American womanhood.

The production team includes Angelo Sagnelli (Light Design & Production Stage Manager), and Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland (Set, Sound & Costume Design).