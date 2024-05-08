WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL World Premiere Cast Album Now Available on All Digital Platforms

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yellow Sound Label has released the World Premiere Recording of White Rose: The Musical and is available for download across all digital platforms and at www.YellowSoundLabel.com.

The new musical is based on a true story, and features a book and lyrics by Brian Belding, music by Natalie Brice, and direction by WILL NUNZIATA. The musical follows a group of university student activists who stood up to Hitler in Nazi Germany, risking everything by creating and distributing leaflets that challenged his propaganda. The recording is based on the 2024 Off-Broadway production that finished a limited engagement on March 31, 20244.

The album is produced by Tony and Grammy Award winner Charlie Rosen (Moulin Rouge, Some Like It Hot), Emmy winner and Grammy-nominated Michael Croiter (Sesame Street, A Strange Loop), and New York and London Movie Award-winning director WILL NUNZIATA (The Old Guitarist). Tony and Grammy Award winner Van Dean and Jeff Lauriantis serve as executive producers with Jill Dell'Abate serving as Production Manager.

The cast includes Jo Ellen Pellman (Netflix's The Prom) as Sophie Scholl, Mike Cefalo (New York, New York) as Hans Scholl, Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods) as Christoph Probst, Laura Sky Herman (Hello, Dolly!) as Lila Ramdohr, Paolo Montalban (Funny Girl, Pacific Overtures) as Kurt Huber, Sam Gravitte (Wicked) as Frederick Fischer, Cole Thompson (Into the Woods) as Willi Graff, Aaron Ramey (The Visit, Bridges of Madison County) as Karl Mueller, Cal Mitchell as Max Drexler with Pasquale Crociata, Ellis Gage (Next To Normal) and Dani Apple (The Sorceress).

The librettist and lyricist Brian Belding states: “The White Rose students were the privileged few who benefited from unjust laws and discrimination. Yet they were the ones who ultimately stood up for those who no longer had a voice. They chose to use their privilege for good, risking everything. My hope is that this musical inspires those struggling to find their own way to take action where they see injustice.”

The composer Natalie Brice adds: ““It's been an honor to use music to illuminate the poetry and capture the intention of the White Rose resistance group. This is a story of people who lived and loved during wartime. They had faith in what the world could be and felt deep down that change was possible as long as there was an idea of it. They kept their hope strong and shared their voice, even when unsure of the outcome. I'm over the moon to make their feelings and desires sing out loud and strong on this world premiere recording.”

WILL NUNZIATA, the show's director and one of the album producers states: “I am proud to be teaming with Jeff Laurinaitis, Charlie Rosen, Michael Croiter, Van Dean, and everyone at Yellow Sound Label to bring White Rose to listeners across the country and around the world. This true story of young resisters who fought with faith and fortitude against injustice is needed to be told now more than ever. Brian and Natalie have created a beautiful patchwork of lyric and music that is universal and relatable and I am thrilled that the show's songs and important messages will now live on forever with this world-class recording.”

The production featured music direction and arrangements by Sheela Ramesh, movement direction by Jordan Ryder, and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen. The creative team also included set designer James Noone, costume designer Sophia Choi, lighting designer Alan C. Edwards, sound designer Elisabeth Weidner, wig designer Liz Printz, projection designer Caite Hevner, fight direction by Adele Rylands, and stage managers Ellie Handel, Denise Savas, and Amanda Stuart. The band included Sheela Ramesh, Alexandria Bodick, Skylar Fortgang, Danielle Giulini, and Mike Rosengarten. Casting was by Eisenberg/Beans Casting. Presented in association with NewYorkRep, White Rose was produced by KPB Productions, Allan Herzog, Bill Amaral, Melissa D'Arabian, and Jeff Laurinaitis. Lisa Dozier Shackett served as executive producer.

For additional information on White Rose, please visit www.WhiteRoseTheMusical.com.

