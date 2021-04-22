Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

WATCH: Kyle Dean Massey Partners with It Gets Better For Final 10 Years Better Video

Massey reflects on his life growing up as a gay teen in Arkansas, how things have changed since, and his thoughts on what still needs to be done. 

Apr. 22, 2021  
WATCH: Kyle Dean Massey Partners with It Gets Better For Final 10 Years Better Video

Today, the It Gets Better Project released their closing video from their 10 Year Anniversary series "10 Years Better" which launched in September 2020 and has featured celebrities, influencers and everyday people who recorded It Gets Better videos early on, rewatching and reacting to their video to provide words of encouragement and support to young LGBTQ+ people.

Actor Kyle Dean Massey (Nashville, Next To Normal, Wicked) joined host Denny Directo to wrap up the series -- his "10 Years Better" video, released today. Kyle Dean was one of the original celebrities to join the "It Gets Better" movement in 2010 in response to a string of suicides among young LGBTQ+ people.

Now, he reflects on his life growing up as a gay teen in Arkansas, how things have changed since, and his thoughts on what still needs to be done.

Watch the video below!

Check out his original video below!

He shares with Denny, "I think [things have] gotten better for sure, but I think there's a lot of work to be done.... I like to say I've lived several lives, and I feel fortunate for all of the lives I'd led, but it's evolved and changed a lot, even watching the video, things have gotten better since that video 10 years ago. It just keeps getting better."


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork Mug (Yellow)
Patti Murin: Broadway Cheerleader T-Shirt
Dancer Sticker

Related Articles
VIDEO: Watch Geneva Carr, Adriane Lenox and Nicole Lynn Evans Perform PERIOD PIECE Monolog Photo

VIDEO: Watch Geneva Carr, Adriane Lenox and Nicole Lynn Evans Perform PERIOD PIECE Monologues

VIDEO: Encores! Inside the Revival Wraps Up with a Sneak Peek of INTO THE WOODS! Photo

VIDEO: Encores! Inside the Revival Wraps Up with a Sneak Peek of INTO THE WOODS!

HERDING CATS Will Be Performed at the Soho Theatre and Streamed Online Photo

HERDING CATS Will Be Performed at the Soho Theatre and Streamed Online

VIDEO: Watch Sneak Peek of Sutton Fosters BRING ME TO LIGHT Photo

VIDEO: Watch Sneak Peek of Sutton Foster's BRING ME TO LIGHT


More Hot Stories For You

  • Royal Danish Theater Cancels Performances Through May 5
  • A GERMAN LIFE Will Be Presented at Det KGL. Teater Next Week
  • New Beatles Musical SHE LOVES YOU Will Get World Premiere in Denmark in 2022
  • GIANT STEPS Comes to DET. KGL. Teater