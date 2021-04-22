WATCH: Kyle Dean Massey Partners with It Gets Better For Final 10 Years Better Video

Today, the It Gets Better Project released their closing video from their 10 Year Anniversary series "10 Years Better" which launched in September 2020 and has featured celebrities, influencers and everyday people who recorded It Gets Better videos early on, rewatching and reacting to their video to provide words of encouragement and support to young LGBTQ+ people.

Actor Kyle Dean Massey (Nashville, Next To Normal, Wicked) joined host Denny Directo to wrap up the series -- his "10 Years Better" video, released today. Kyle Dean was one of the original celebrities to join the "It Gets Better" movement in 2010 in response to a string of suicides among young LGBTQ+ people.

Now, he reflects on his life growing up as a gay teen in Arkansas, how things have changed since, and his thoughts on what still needs to be done.

Watch the video below!

Check out his original video below!

He shares with Denny, "I think [things have] gotten better for sure, but I think there's a lot of work to be done.... I like to say I've lived several lives, and I feel fortunate for all of the lives I'd led, but it's evolved and changed a lot, even watching the video, things have gotten better since that video 10 years ago. It just keeps getting better."