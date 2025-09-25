Video: John Leguizamo's THE OTHER AMERICANS at The Public Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE OTHER AMERICANS, a new play about the American Dream colliding with Latino reality written by Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, at The Public Theater, has been extended a second time and will now run through Sunday, October 26. Get a first look at footage here!

Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo is Nelson Castro, a Colombian-American laundromat owner in Queens grappling with a failing business and buried secrets in his new play THE OTHER AMERICANS. When his son Nick returns from a mental wellness facility after a traumatic incident, Nelson's world unravels. Committed to protecting his family and business, he tackles racial and identity challenges to achieve his dream, proving his success. Nelson must navigate morality's murky waters to salvage his future. Will he emerge victorious, or will his past consume everything he holds dear? Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs this gripping tale of resilience.

The complete cast of THE OTHER AMERICANS includes Rosa Evangelina Arredondo (Norma), Kimberli Flores (Understudy), Sarah Nina Hayon (Veronica), Jaime José Hernández (Understudy), Rebecca Jimenez (Toni), John Leguizamo (Nelson), Trey Santiago-Hudson (Nick), Bradley James Tejeda (Eddie), Luna Lauren Velez (Patti), and Juan Francisco Villa (Understudy).