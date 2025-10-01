 tracker
John Leguizamo's THE OTHER AMERICANS Extends at The Public Theater

Performances will run through Sunday, November 9 at The Public Theater.

By: Oct. 01, 2025
John Leguizamo's THE OTHER AMERICANS has now been extended through Sunday, November 9 at The Public Theater.

Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo is Nelson Castro, a Colombian-American laundromat owner in Queens grappling with a failing business and buried secrets in his new play THE OTHER AMERICANS.

When his son Nick returns from a mental wellness facility after a traumatic incident, Nelson's world unravels. Committed to protecting his family and business, he tackles racial and identity challenges to achieve his dream, proving his success. Nelson must navigate morality's murky waters to salvage his future. Will he emerge victorious, or will his past consume everything he holds dear? Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs this gripping tale of resilience. 



