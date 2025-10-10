John Leguizamo's THE OTHER AMERICANS Extends for 4th Time at The Public

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE OTHER AMERICANS, written by Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, at The Public Theater is extending for the fourth time. Originally scheduled to close on Sunday, October 12, the production has been extended for a fourth time, for a total of six additional weeks, and will now run through Sunday, November 23.

A gripping new play about the American Dream colliding with Latino reality, the New York premiere THE OTHER AMERICANS began performances on Thursday, September 11 and officially opened on Wednesday, September 25.

Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo is Nelson Castro, a Colombian-American laundromat owner in Queens grappling with a failing business and buried secrets in his new play THE OTHER AMERICANS. When his son Nick returns from a mental wellness facility after a traumatic incident, Nelson's world unravels. Committed to protecting his family and business, he tackles racial and identity challenges to achieve his dream, proving his success. Nelson must navigate morality's murky waters to salvage his future. Will he emerge victorious, or will his past consume everything he holds dear? Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs this gripping tale of resilience.

The complete cast of THE OTHER AMERICANS includes Rosa Evangelina Arredondo (Norma), Kimberli Flores (Understudy), Sarah Nina Hayon (Veronica), Jaime José Hernández (Understudy), Rebecca Jimenez (Toni), John Leguizamo (Nelson), Trey Santiago-Hudson (Nick), Bradley James Tejeda (Eddie), Luna Lauren Velez (Patti), and Juan Francisco Villa (Understudy).