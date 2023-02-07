Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: HAY FEVER Spotted in New York

Meg Lennon makes her directorial debut.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Stag and Lion Theatre Company takes on Noel Cowards iconic Comedy of Manners, Hay Fever. The show opens Thursday, February 9th, Performing at the Trinity Theatre, located at 422 West 57th Street.

Producer and Manager of Stag and Lion Josh Koehn, has grown a reputation of raising the next genration of New York based theatre artist. Being the manager and founder since the company's inception eleven years ago, It's safe to say, if you've done shakespeare in New York City you may have encountered Josh Koehn.

Additionally the other producer Nicholas Kennedy is an eccentric playwright and filmmaker, he's known for his work shown at the New York Short Film Festival and NYTheatre Festival. Kennedy and Koehn have fully endorsed the new director, simply because the three have worked together already.

Upon watching the interview you will find that Meg's ambition and directing is awe inspiring. She promotes a fun reharseal enviroment which lets her actors be care free. Creating a great atmosphere for the upcoming farce. Keep an eye on Meg Lennon and Stag and Lion Theatre Company as they continue to grow.

Hay Fever Cast and Crew: Dayna Michelle Kurtz as Judith, Walsh as Simon, Jocelyn Weisman as Sorel, and Andrew Spiker as David. Other actors include: Claire Tyers ("Myra"), Brian Welton Cook ("Richard"), Kerby Darius ("Sandy"), Emily Jackoway ("Jackie"), and Laura Jones ("Clara"). Daniel Coelho (First Assistant Director), Nicholas de Phares (Second Assistant Director), John Lichtwalt (Set Designer), and Cynthia Johnson (Costumer).





